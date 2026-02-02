Pondurance Announces Microsoft 365-Optimized Managed Detection and Response Service

Pondurance for Microsoft Includes a Managed EDR and 24/7 SOC to Protect Mid-Sized Organizations from Ransomware and Data Breaches

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pondurance, the leading provider of managed detection and response (MDR) services for mid-market organizations in highly regulated industries, today announced the immediate availability of Pondurance for Microsoft, a purpose-built MDR service designed to protect Microsoft-centric IT environments commonly found in organizations with limited security resources and elevated breach risk.

Mid-market organizations rely heavily on Microsoft 365 technologies and applications including their ubiquitous Office applications, Windows, Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), and Azure Cloud. As they evolve, hybrid cloud environments for office applications, email, identity, collaboration, and infrastructure are very common and can be challenging to secure. They are frequent targets for ransomware, identity compromise, and data-exfiltration attacks—yet many organizations lack the specialized staff required to configure, monitor, detect and respond effectively to threats.

Pondurance for Microsoft addresses this challenge by delivering a 24/7 managed detection and response service leveraging Microsoft Defender XDR, including Defender for Endpoint, to eliminate risks from threats such as ransomware and data breach. This enables organizations to fully operationalize security capabilities already included in many Microsoft licenses.

“Many mid-market organizations already have access to Microsoft Defender but aren’t using it to its full potential due to staffing, tuning, and response challenges,” said Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance. “Pondurance for Microsoft allows us to deliver enterprise-grade MDR in a highly economical way—without forcing customers to deploy proprietary agents or replace existing Microsoft investments.”

Purpose-Built MDR for Microsoft-Centric Environments

Unlike MDR providers that simply forward alerts or rely on cloud-only telemetry, Pondurance for Microsoft delivers deep Microsoft-native detection combined with hands-on response actions across cloud, identity, endpoint, and on-premises environments.

Key capabilities include:

Native integration with Microsoft Defender XDR, including Defender for Endpoint

Direct Microsoft Graph API ingestion for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID telemetry

ingestion for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID telemetry 24/7 U.S.-based SOC monitoring by analysts trained in Microsoft-specific attack chains

Active response actions, including session termination, password resets, account lockouts, and endpoint containment

Proactive Microsoft 365 configuration hardening to reduce attack surface before threats materialize

Hybrid visibility across cloud services, Active Directory, endpoints, network infrastructure, and legacy systems

By leveraging Microsoft Defender rather than requiring a proprietary endpoint agent, Pondurance delivers a cost-effective MDR model priced simply on a per-endpoint basis, making advanced security accessible to mid-market organizations.

Reducing Ransomware and Breach Risk in Regulated Industries

Microsoft-centric environments are a primary attack surface for ransomware precursors, business email compromise, and identity-driven intrusions—especially in healthcare, education, financial services, and other regulated sectors handling sensitive PII and PHI.

Pondurance for Microsoft leverages the Pondurance MDR Platform that integrates with Defender for Endpoint, and also ingests signals from M365, Entra ID and Active Directory in order to defeat identity threats and other attacks to the Office365 environment. The Pondurance for Microsoft MDR service also includes RansomSnare™, a newly announced module that disrupts ransomware operations by preventing encryption and stopping data exfiltration. Together, these capabilities help organizations reduce both the likelihood and impact of breaches while meeting regulatory and cyber-insurance expectations.

Availability

Pondurance for Microsoft is available immediately and is offered on a straightforward per-endpoint pricing model. Organizations can request a personalized demonstration to see how Pondurance operationalizes Microsoft security tools to eliminate breach risk.

Request a demo at:

https://www.pondurance.com/get-a-demo

About Pondurance

Pondurance is the leading provider of managed detection and response (MDR) services purpose-built for mid-market organizations entrusted with sensitive data. Founded to eliminate breach risk, Pondurance combines advanced threat detection, hands-on response, and deep expertise in regulated industries to deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity without enterprise complexity. With 24/7 U.S.-based analysts and integrated digital forensics and incident response capabilities, Pondurance helps organizations reduce the probability and impact of ransomware, data breaches, and identity-driven attacks.

Media Contact

Laura Le

888-385-1702

Laura.le@pondurance.com