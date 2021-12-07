Pomona Police Department, CA Selects CentralSquare Pro Suite to Fulfill Local, State and Federal Reporting Requirements

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public safety software, announced that Pomona, California Police Department selected CentralSquare’s Public Safety Suite Pro as their go-forward public safety suite. Driven by an urgent need to ensure the agency’s compliance to NIBRS reporting standards, Pomona chose CentralSquare Pro Suite over Mark43 and SunRidge as the best solution to help the agency improve compliance, increase speed for response times and simplify the migration from their legacy system to the CentralSquare Pro Suite.

“Our agency appreciated the responsiveness and members of the sales team at CentralSquare,” said Paul Alexander, Civilian Division Commander. “They made the time to meet with our stakeholders and staff to answer any questions as we migrate to the new platform.”

CentralSquare’s Pro Suite includes CAD, RMS, JMS, FieldOps and Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS). This will enable the police department to implement managed services, providing the department’s IT staff with the time to focus on priority issues. The Pro Suite complies with the California RIPA Act, which aims to strengthen law enforcement-community relations in California through collaboration, transparency, and accountability. Additionally, the DEMS will allow the agency to store all digital data in a single location.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

Contacts

Aaron Edelstein



centralsquarepr@rhstrategic.com