Polygon Debuts to Help Increase Access to Remote Learning Differences Evaluations and Support

The company emerges from stealth with a $3.6 million seed investment led by Spark Capital

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polygon, a company specializing in remote evaluations and support for dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning differences, today announced that it closed a $3.6 million investment led by Spark Capital. The round brings Polygon’s total funding to date to $4.2 million (with Pear VC having been the largest investor in the company’s previously unannounced $600k pre-seed round). The company recently emerged from stealth and will use the new capital to develop its product further and expand its geographic reach. Polygon also announced Spark Capital General Partner Natalie Sandman joining the Board of Directors.





“I wasn’t properly assessed and diagnosed as very dyslexic until later in life, well after my early education years. Polygon is my attempt to create the service that I wish I’d had access to as a child,” said Polygon Founder and CEO Jack Rolo. “The capital we’ve raised has been used to build our proprietary assessment platform. We’re thrilled with the progress, but we’re just getting started. Further platform development, additional services, and national expansion will help us provide gold-standard learning differences services to the mass market.”

According to the Yale Center For Dyslexia & Creativity, Dyslexia affects one in five people, representing 80-90% of all learning disabilities (LDs). Only 67% of students with LDs graduate from high school; research has shown that the situation has worsened during the pandemic, with learning loss being most severe amongst students with LDs. A recent BCG whitepaper estimated dyslexia and its consequences to cost California $12 billion in 2020 and $1 trillion over the next 60 years. While experts agree that early diagnosis and support are the keys to success, services in the industry are prohibitively expensive, have inconsistent standards, and lack remote services.

Polygon provides remote evaluations and support for dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning differences with targeted psychoeducational and comprehensive Neuropsychological assessments. Comprehensive evaluations start at $995, which is 5x less than traditional alternatives. Unlike online marketplaces that rely on hourly contract psychologists, Polygon’s expert licensed psychologists are company employees. Clinicians are carefully selected over a 5-stage interview process, complete extensive training, and diligently adhere to Polygon’s clinical practices. In addition to equipping them with its proprietary remote assessment platform, every member of the Polygon team receives a professional video-conferencing setup, full benefits, and equity compensation.

“We identified multiple points for improvement throughout the industry, from assessment to billing and compensation. Polygon has set out to update processes and infrastructure with technology to enable a more efficient, accurate, and fair experience for clinicians and clients,” said Polygon Chief Clinical Officer Sharon Witkin, Ph.D.

“I was diagnosed with dyslexia at ten years old. It was a life-changing diagnosis,” said Polygon board member and Spark Capital General Partner Natalie Sandman. “We believe Polygon has the potential to serve a huge number of people with learning differences. Their offering is well-timed with the rapid adoption of telehealth spurred by the pandemic.”

Polygon was founded in 2020 by Jack Rolo and Meryll Dindin. Jack and Meryll met at UC Berkeley while Jack was studying for his MBA and Meryll for his master’s degree in biomedical engineering. “My passion for applying technology to challenges in healthcare, and more specifically to the human brain, led me to Polygon,” said Polygon Co-founder and CTO Meryll Dindin.

Polygon is a new kind of psychology practice specializing in evaluations and support for dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning differences. Polygon utilizes technology to provide a better experience for both clients and its team of in-house licensed psychologists. Polygon’s mission is to enable every person with a learning difference to reach their full potential. To learn more, visit hellopolygon.com.

