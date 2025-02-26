Polycam Unveils New Enterprise-Grade Platform with Collaborative Tools for Capturing, Investigating, and Designing Physical Spaces

Built to address needs and demands in an emerging category: Spatial Careers - a market-spanning set of industries, careers, and over 15 million US jobs

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polycam, the world’s most popular consumer computer vision platform, today launched a suite of new tools designed to streamline 3D workflows for professionals in what the company identified as a new workforce category: Spatial Careers. The company released its list of Spatial Careers, which spans architecture, engineering, construction, natural sciences, forensics, safety, and over 100 more occupations. Each occupation includes scores of dedicated Polycam customers.

Polycam's Vision 25 release, the company’s most ambitious and groundbreaking product initiative to date, combines a set of product enhancements and new features designed to work in concert to provide enormous time-saving, helpful value to creative professionals across these industries.

“Vision 25 is more than just incremental upgrades—it’s a rethinking of how 3D creation can solve real-world challenges,” said Elliott Spelman, co-founder and CEO of Polycam. “By giving professionals the ability to document, investigate, and design physical spaces with speed and accuracy, we’re helping them advocate for more efficient, thoughtful approaches in a staggering number of historic industries.”

The release includes many key innovations, including AI Model Generator, Scene Editor, Space Mode, Object Mode, and AI Spatial Report.

AI Model Generator: Life-like 3D Models from a Single Image: Based on cutting-edge open-source computer vision research, Polycam is releasing an AI 3D Model Generator that allows anyone to create a complete, stunning 3D model from a single image in 15 seconds.* The AI 3D Model Generator is free of charge to all users while the feature is in its evaluation stage.

Scene Editor: A Spatial Design Tool: The Scene Editor enables teams to merge multiple 3D captures into a single, unified scene. Designed for larger projects, this tool helps teams visualize spaces at scale, whether combining floors of a building or assembling designs for complex layouts. Adding Layers allows users to toggle between elements like floor plans and 3D meshes, tailoring views for specific stakeholders.

Space Mode: A Boundary-Pushing Spatial Capture Experience: Space Mode allows users to scan and document interior spaces like homes, buildings, and industrial facilities using LiDAR-equipped iOS devices. With a single session, each capture automatically generates three separate, spatially accurate artifacts: a textured 3D model, a simplified and vectorized 3D model, and a detailed 2D floor plan.

Object Mode: Assisted Point-of-Focus Capture: Object Mode builds upon Polycam’s hugely successful Photo Mode by creating a second, guided experience that allows anyone with a Pro-Model iPhone or iPad to intuitively generate perfect 3D objects, rendered either as meshes or Gaussian splats. Polycam was the first to productize this technology.

AI Spatial Report: Comprehensive, Instantaneous Space Documentation: the new AI-driven Spatial Report instantly generates detailed 2D PDF summaries of captured spaces, including measurements, dimensions, and spatial data such as total volume, wall area, and door and window dimensions. Layouts and measurements are precise to within 99.3% accuracy compared with traditional laser measurement.

Additional Enhancements for Professional Workflows

Comments: Spatial, threaded comments and mentions on any 3D capture.

Spatial, threaded comments and mentions on any 3D capture. Advanced Floor Plans: Customizable floor plan settings with Business plans, including wall thickness and interior measurements.

Customizable floor plan settings with Business plans, including wall thickness and interior measurements. Synced Measurements: Cross-platform synced web measurements to support collaborative workflows.

Cross-platform synced web measurements to support collaborative workflows. Pro-Grade 3D Files: Export CAD, Xactimate, and BIM files built from LiDAR captures.

In addition, Polycam is releasing a new website and brand refresh and celebrating the Vision 25 announcement with a cinematic launch and product overview video created in concert with Polycam users and influencers.

Polycam’s latest release reflects its commitment to supporting individual professionals and companies at large in the dozens of industries encompassed by Polycam’s Spatial Careers philosophy. The company is proud to invite enterprises of all sizes to work with its sales and customer success teams to configure helpful, empathetic solutions as spatial information becomes increasingly accessible and important.

Some new and noteworthy facts about Polycam’s usage and reach:

Individuals in more than half of the Fortune 500 actively use Polycam for 3D imaging.

The #1 most used 3D imaging app in the world – Tens of thousands of subjects, from skyscrapers to small-scale prototypes, are captured daily.

Polycam users have captured over 2 Billion Square Feet of real-world spaces – effectively more than 40,000 football fields digitized.

The only 3D scanning platform that works on any device – iOS, Android, drones, LiDAR, and photogrammetry—all in one seamless platform.

9.6M 3D models processed in 2024. 4.1M LiDAR scans, 3.7M photogrammetry scans, 1.3M room scans, and 370K 360-degree scans captured just in 2024, delivering seamless integration into CAD, BIM, and visualization software.

95% of all countries worldwide have used Polycam in the last year.

* Polycam expects its AI Model Generator to experience high demand and usage during the feature's release, which may slow generation times. However, the company will create additional capacity to meet demand in a timely manner.

About Polycam

Polycam is a platform for spatial 3D imaging, serving professionals and creators across iOS, Android, and web. In over 100 Spatial Careers, Polycam provides innovative tools that simplify 3D workflows. Founded in 2020 by Chris Heinrich and Elliott Spelman, Polycam continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in 3D creation.

