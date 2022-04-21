Pollen Raises $150 Million in Series C Funding to Expand Travel and Destination Experiences with World’s Biggest Talent and Brands

Series C investment will solidify Pollen’s market position, scale its number of curated travel experiences and expand its global reach among the communities it serves.

LOS ANGELES & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pollen, the travel & entertainment technology company, announced today that it raised $150 million in its Series C round.

Pollen was founded in 2014 by brothers Callum and Liam Negus-Fancey with a purpose to give people a bigger life. Pollen is a technology company on a mission to build, curate and deliver the best experiences all over the world. Pollen uses data and customer insights to create experiences that are exclusive to its platform, and also partners with the biggest music festivals and brands in the world to sell their experiences.

Pollen has created hundreds of exclusive travel experiences featuring the world’s biggest talent and brands including J Balvin, Justin Bieber, and Duran Duran. Pollen co-created NEON with J Balvin, a global experience that celebrates Latin culture. J Balvin recently told PEOPLE, “It’s been a really great experience with NEON, J Balvin, and good vibes.” Balvin continued, “We went about a year without seeing [my fans] but now after going through all that, we’re back. Thank you Pollen.” In addition to incredible entertainment, Pollen’s curated itineraries immerse guests in the destination through the world’s leading hotels, venues, restaurants, and nightclubs, and feature local activities including scuba diving, sailing, biking, and more. Pollen’s members who attend its experiences often say it was the best vacation of their lives and they’ll remember it forever.

The Series C funding comes on the heels of significant momentum for Pollen. Last year, Pollen saw stellar growth despite the pandemic – sales increased more than 300% relative to pre-pandemic levels. “People want personalized travel experiences built around what they are passionate about,” said Co-Founder and CEO Callum Negus-Fancey, “and Pollen is at the forefront of this demand; we use our proprietary data and customer insights to build one-of-a-kind travel experiences with the world’s biggest talent and brands in the best destinations. When people look back after 10 years, and think about their top five memories, we want them to feel like Pollen was responsible for three of them.”

Pollen has an innovative company culture that helps it attract, retain and motivate top talent. The culture reflects Pollen’s purpose to give people a bigger life through three pillars: Mastery (unlocking your full potential), Freedom & Ownership (teams working in the way that enables them to deliver the best results), and Community (enabling everyone to be their most authentic self). The company has attracted top talent including ex-Instagram CMO Cliff Hopkins, ex-Pacha Group CMO Gaston Calabresi, ex-Deliveroo Head of Global Customer Services Cathy Doorenbosch, and ex-Klarna VP of Design Kristofer Agermark.

Pollen is backed by prominent investors including Kindred, Lansdowne Partners, Northzone, Sienna Capital, Backed and Molton Ventures.

