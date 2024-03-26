Home Business Wire Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring Biedronka,...
Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring Biedronka, Dino, Lidl, Kaufland, Intermarche, Leroy Merlin, Media Expert, Pepco, and RTV Euro AGD – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Gift card industry in Poland is expected to grow by 7.9% on annual basis to reach US$1.9 billion in 2024. The market will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.1% during 2024-2028. The market will increase from US$1.7 billion in 2023 to reach US$2.5 billion by 2028.

Gift card market in 2023 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2019-2028) for gift cards and incentive cards in Poland.
  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Poland: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
  • Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
  • Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels – online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 268
Forecast Period 2024 – 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1%
Regions Covered Poland

Scope

Gift Card Sales Estimates by Key Retailers

  • Biedronka
  • Dino
  • Lidl
  • Kaufland
  • Intermarche
  • Leroy Merlin
  • Media Expert
  • Pepco
  • RTV Euro AGD

Total Spend on Gifts in Poland

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)
  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Poland

  • Gross Load Value
  • Transaction Value
  • Unused Value
  • Average Value Per Transaction
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value of Card Purchased
  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Poland

  • Retail Consumer
  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Poland

  • By Retail Consumer
  • By Retail Purchase Occasion
  • By Corporate Consumer
  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion
  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Poland

  • By Functional Attribute
  • By Occasion
  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Poland

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour
  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Poland

  • By Functional Attribute
  • By Occasion
  • By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland

  • Food & Beverage
  • Health, Wellness & Beauty
  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
  • Books & Media Products
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Toys, Kids, and Babies
  • Jewelry
  • Sporting Goods
  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
  • Travel
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Specialty Stores
  • Health & Wellness
  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Poland

  • Gift Card Online Sales
  • Gift Card Offline Sales
  • 1st Party Sales
  • 3rd Party Sales
  • Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivufl3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

