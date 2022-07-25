Poland Data Centre Landscape Report 2022-2026: Data Centre Market Forecast to Grow by 60% in Next Four Years, with Power Set to Increase by 54% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Poland: Data Centre Landscape – 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

There are just over fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in Poland. There are a number of new build Data Centre facilities planned for the Polish market, led by Vantage Data Centers, who are due to start the construction of a 20,000 m2 campus with the first phase launched at the end of 2021, and Microsoft is to establish a cloud availability zone in Poland, the first by a global CSP in the country.

The Polish Data Centre market is forecast to grow by over 60% over the coming four years, with power to increase by 54% over the same period.

The report covers the Polish Data Centre market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Powraised er Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues – 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Vantage Data Centers

Microsoft

