Poland Data Centre Landscape Report 2022-2026: Data Centre Market Forecast to Grow by 60% in Next Four Years, with Power Set to Increase by 54% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Poland: Data Centre Landscape – 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

There are just over fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in Poland. There are a number of new build Data Centre facilities planned for the Polish market, led by Vantage Data Centers, who are due to start the construction of a 20,000 m2 campus with the first phase launched at the end of 2021, and Microsoft is to establish a cloud availability zone in Poland, the first by a global CSP in the country.

The Polish Data Centre market is forecast to grow by over 60% over the coming four years, with power to increase by 54% over the same period.

The report covers the Polish Data Centre market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

  • The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
  • Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026
  • DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026
  • Data Centre Powraised er Costs (in per kWH)
  • Data Centre geographical city clusters
  • Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)
  • Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues – 2022 to 2026
  • The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Microsoft

