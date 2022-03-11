Poised to Be the Nation’s Solar Leader, Houston, Texas Is Next on Vision Solar’s Expansion List

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#solarenergy–Vision Solar will be heading to the ‘Bayou City’, which is often referred to as Houston, Texas. Our Austin launch earlier this year has proven very successful. This has led to our rapid South Texas expansion into Houston.

As the solar industry continues to expand, Vision Solar continues to grow. Vision Solar has a projected growth of over 168% by the end of 2022. It will also create over 400+ jobs for the people of Texas.

As fuel prices rise, we are striving to get homeowners to a point where they can produce their own electricity in order to start saving money.

According to the SEIA market insight report for Texas: ‘Texas is the second highest state for solar electric capacity, with more than 9,000 megawatts of solar capacity statewide — equivalent to over one million Texas homes running the renewable energy resource.’

In Q3 of 2021, 12,308.5 Solar Installed (MW) according to the same report.

In spite of solar energy’s rapid growth, it still provides only 0.1 percent of the residential solar market, providing Vision Solar with a great opportunity to establish a solid foundation in Houston, Texas.

Considering the high sun exposure, the federal tax credits for switching to solar, and the value added to their properties, installing solar could provide homeowners in Houston, Texas with a very good return on investment.

Here at Vision Solar, we are passionate about providing homeowners with the opportunity to reduce their utility bills by as much as 40% or more!

”We are currently expanding nationwide – we know Houston, Texas is a pro-solar state and is actively seeking out ways to help consumers save money and become more sustainable.” – Michael Eden, CRO

Vision Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the United States. Their full-service renewable energy company installs solar services for residential homes nationwide. Over the past three years, Vision Solar has grossed over $168+ million in revenue, with significant increase in projected growth for 2022. To learn more visit https://visionsolar.com

