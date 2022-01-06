PointClickCare Announces Partnership With Sound Physicians to Deliver Fully Integrated Virtual Health

Strategic partnership will connect leading technology provider with the national physician group to deliver optimal virtual health to PointClickCare customers.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PointClickCare, the leader in cloud-based healthcare software for the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) market, has announced a partnership with Sound Physicians, a national physician partner to hospitals, post-acute providers, physician groups, and payers, to offer a fully integrated virtual health solution to LTPAC healthcare providers based in the U.S.

For the past 20 years, PointClickCare has built innovative technology solutions for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and senior living communities (SLs) to better connect providers and their care teams, enable greater collaboration across the care continuum, and help them become greater catalysts for change, all for the benefit of their patients. As the industry becomes increasingly complex with a heightened focus on value-based care, SNFs and SLs need integrated access to 24/7 physician services to ensure optimal outcomes.

Sound Physicians brings over two decades of high-performing and affordable care models built on physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to the partnership. With over 500 hospital-based programs in 42 states, their value-based models have improved clinical outcomes and lowered overall episode costs. They are the only nationally-scaled physician group currently providing telemedicine to SNFs, and their post-acute programs have reduced hospital readmissions by 30%.

“We selected Sound Physicians because of its reputation for clinical excellence, unrivaled scale, and investment in the creation and delivery of virtual health services and its commitment to the patient experience,” said Marino Cherubin, Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances at PointClickCare. “We’re looking forward to working with an organization that is an innovator in value-based care and believe the program will have the added benefit of better alignment to hospital referral networks, physician groups, and even Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs).”

The partnership between PointClickCare and Sound Physicians will deliver on the promise and full potential of virtual health in the post-acute setting. This joint solution has been specifically designed to meet the mission-critical needs of post-acute providers to improve clinical care. The collaboration is expected to lead the industry in improving outcomes with streamlined access to engaged physician support.

“We have proven that telemedicine transforms care delivery and improves clinical and financial outcomes for post-acute providers. By fully integrating access to our physicians into the existing PointClickCare workflows, we are confident that these benefits will grow exponentially,” says Brendan McNamara, CEO, Telemedicine at Sound Physicians. “This partnership aligns with Sound Physician’s mission to improve quality, satisfaction, and financial performance in healthcare delivery.”

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. PointClickCare’s single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision-making and improved outcomes for all. Over 21,000 long-term, acute and post-acute care providers, and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.

About Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers seeking to transform outcomes for acute episodes of care. For 20 years, our high-performing and affordable care models have combined physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to consistently improve clinical and financial performance. We are pioneers in value, working together with our partners and community providers to bridge gaps in patient care, from hospital to home. Visit us at soundphysicians.com.

