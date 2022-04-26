PointCentral Solidifies Critical Integration with CheckpointID to Add Enhanced Security to Self-Guided Property Tours.

Delivering peace of mind and efficiency with advanced ID verification for self-guided tours in multifamily.

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PointCentral, a leading provider of rental property automation for long-term property managers and a subsidiary of Alarm.com, has today announced an integration with CheckpointID, an MRI Software company and a leading online ID verification and fraud prevention service in the multifamily industry, to automate image-based government ID verification into its self-guided tour solution.

Building and resident security are key concerns for property managers and investors, especially when it relates to prospective resident tours. With self-guided tours becoming increasingly prevalent, secure and reliable prospect verification is of utmost importance in order to minimize risks to staff, residents, and property.

PointCentral’s integration with CheckpointID, the only ID verification software that scans against global identity databases, means that prospects can be vetted in seconds, allowing them to seamlessly book self-guided tours.

The integrated software allows property managers to automatically validate a prospective resident’s identity after they upload an image of their government-issued ID and a selfie during the tour scheduling process. If verified successfully, the prospective resident receives a confirmation containing their self-guided tour access credentials within seconds. And if the verification fails, then CheckpointID carries out a manual review process before authorizing access to the community.

Mike Branam, director of multifamily sales at PointCentral, said: “PointCentral takes pride in delivering innovative products that are built with safety and security at their core. As the adoption of smart technology rapidly grows across multifamily portfolios, it is imperative that we give property managers and owners the tools they need to confidently deploy in-demand solutions such as self-guided tours. Our integration with CheckpointID is one of these tools as it adds a new layer of image-based ID verification that enhances property security and resident peace of mind.”

Multifamily customers using PointCentral and CheckpointID can take advantage of the integration today by contacting their PointCentral account representative.

For more information on PointCentral, visit www.pointcentral.com.

PointCentral is a subsidiary of Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM).

PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), provides short and long-term residential property managers with the leading property automation platform that monitors and controls smart home technology across all properties in their inventory over a secure and reliable cellular network – increasing property awareness, reducing operational costs and improving guest and resident satisfaction.

https://www.pointcentral.com/

