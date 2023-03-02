Point2 Partners with OE Solutions to Reduce Deployment Cost of Extended Range DWDM 25G Links

Mixed-Signal EDC SoC Reduces TCO by 40%, Extends Range up to 40Km for 5G Wireless Carriers and CATV MSOs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Point2 Technology, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power connectivity SoC solutions for cloud and 5G infrastructure, today announced that it has partnered with OE Solutions, a global technology leader in optical transceivers, to deliver DWDM C-band modules for the global 5G wireless carrier and cable TV access network markets.

OE Solutions has developed optical transceiver modules based on the Point2 RangeXtender2 reference design with the P3A280 mixed-signal SoC. Transceiver modules with P3A280 can expect 30Km reach in the C-band and greater than 30Km in E-band and S-band.

“The Point2 RangeXtender2 reference design streamlines the development of DWDM optical modules and expedites qualification at service providers,” said Bongsin Kwark, CTO, transceiver business unit at OE Solutions. “Our customers value our optical transceiver solutions for the performance and cost efficiencies we bring to their network deployments. In turn, we value key partners like Point2 for the innovative technologies they bring to solve infrastructure deployment challenges and improving the reach of wireless and fixed-broadband networks.”

As network speeds increase, optical dispersion in fiber optic cables limits transmission distance to about 15 kilometers. To extend transmission distances, service providers must deploy expensive erbium-doped fiber amplifier (EDFA) and dispersion compensation fiber (DCF) hardware, which drives up the cost of network deployment. The P3A280 SoC in the RangeXtender2 module incorporates Point2’s electrical dispersion compensation (EDC) engine to overcome optical dispersion challenges and extend 25G transmission reach to 30 Km without EDFA and DCF hardware, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 40 percent. The production-ready RangeXtender2 development platform simplifies module design, accelerates time to market for module manufacturers, and reduces deployment costs for carriers and MSOs.

“Industry-leading module makers rely on Point2 for state-of-the-art module and SoC technology to help wireless carriers and MSOs upgrade their 5G fronthaul and cable access networks with next-generation optical modules,” said Sean Park, CEO of Point2 Technology. “The RangeXtender2 platform enables lower cost of ownership for 5G carriers and MSOs. The P3A280 SoC incorporates Point2’s unique EDC engine to eliminate fiber optic dispersion and extend cable reach, while eliminating expensive EDFAs and DCFs and deployment complexity.”

The production-ready RangeXtender2 reference design includes Point2’s P3A280 mixed-signal SoC with proprietary EDC technology. PAM4/NRZ optical module products based on the RangeXtender2 module reference design can extend the reach of 5G, edge, and cloud fronthaul and backhaul networks by up to 40 km. By expanding the range of existing fiber transmission paths, RangeXtender2 can help 5G wireless and cable TV service providers reduce the total cost of ownership for 10G to 25G fiber optic infrastructure upgrades.

The RangeXtender2 module reference design currently supports 25 Gbps solutions with a roadmap to deliver up to 100 Gbps for future access networks. To learn more visit point2tech.com/products/rangextender2.

