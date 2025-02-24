Pogo Pass and GetOutPass Announce Strategic Merger

AMERICAN FORK, Utah & LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pogo Pass and GetOutPass, two leading family entertainment membership platforms, today announced they have merged to create an even greater experience for venues and members. Together, they will expand their network of attractions, drive more foot traffic to partner venues, enter new markets, and enhance the value of their passes – making family fun more accessible than ever.

Pogo Pass and GetOutPass have a shared commitment to delivering tremendous value for their members using subscription-based structures. This system enables members to pay a single fee and gain access to a variety of entertainment and educational venues throughout the year. Venues also benefit from this arrangement thanks to increased attendance from pass holders who may not have otherwise visited, as well as through incremental revenue from ancillary spending during the members’ visits. According to recent surveys, more than 85% of responding members said they would not have attended the partner venue, were it not for their pass, and over 80% reported having spent additional money while at the venue.

“Pogo Pass and GetOutPass’ unique subscription models reflect their mutual dedication to creating exceptional products. Our purpose is to unite families by creating forever memories. This partnership is an exciting step that will accelerate our ability to do this for families everywhere,” said Kyle Poll, CEO of the newly formed GetOutPass/Pogo Pass company. “Together, we will be able to bring venue partners and members greater value through stronger and more meaningful offerings.”

The company’s services span 33 markets and 2,300 venues, with over 300,000 active passes. Since founding, these companies have tallied a remarkable 5.5 million Memorable Visits to venue partners.

“GetOutPass/Pogo Pass has long been a valued partner for us,” said Marilyn DeSimone, Director of Sales at Landry’s. “Their diligent attention to every part of the process has enabled us to attract more visitors throughout the year and deliver the best possible experiences. We are confident the expanded partnership will augment this growth and make a lasting difference for our shared customers.”

Throughout the transition, the best-in-class services to which members and affiliates are accustomed will remain unchanged, providing important consistency. Venues and members will not have any interruption in their relationships and passes, and for the time being, each company will retain its name and brand. New and existing venues will have the opportunity to partner with both companies as a result of the merger.

“This new chapter presents an unparalleled opportunity in the industry. We look forward to supporting venues and helping members create millions more forever memories,” added Poll.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP acted as counsel.

About Pogo Pass

Pogo Pass is a provider of individual and family memberships to access a variety of local entertainment and educational options, including zoos, water parks, amusement parks, museums, sporting events, and family entertainment centers. Founded in 2012, Pogo Pass provides significant value to both venues and pass holders. Pogo Pass is available in nine markets throughout the U.S., including Phoenix, Arizona; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; Cincinnati, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin/San Antonio, Texas; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Houston, Texas; and Emerald Coast, Florida. To learn more about Pogo Pass, visit www.pogopass.com.

About GetOutPass

GetOutPass is an innovative app that connects you to the best local attractions and entertainment. As a subscription-based fun pass, we partner with entertainment venues nationwide to make discovering new activities affordable and exciting. Our goal is to enrich the lives of individuals and families while boosting revenue and foot traffic for our venue partners. Experience more, save more, and find your next adventure with GetOutPass. Learn more at www.getoutpass.com.

