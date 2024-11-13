Podimetrics Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates Podimetrics is operating leading security practices to protect sensitive information

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Podimetrics, creator of the SmartMat™ and integrated support services that can help save the limbs and lives of people living with complex diabetes, today announced its proprietary applications, PADS and Achilles, have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.





HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that the organization’s platform is leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

“Patient safety and security is our number one priority at Podimetrics,” said Jon Bloom, M.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Podimetrics. “Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. This certification demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards for cybersecurity and data protection.”

Developed by Podimetrics, Achilles is an innovative care support platform designed to manage patients with complex diabetes, particularly those at higher risk for foot complications. It integrates seamlessly with PADS, also developed by the company to analyze thermogram scans to detect asymmetry and monitor foot temperature. This combination allows for early detection and personalized intervention, helping to prevent complications before they arise in some of the most at-risk populations.

“The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations, such as Podimetrics,” said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. “HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to Podimetrics for earning HITRUST i1 Certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program.”

About Podimetrics

Podimetrics is the creator of the SmartMat™ and integrated clinical and patient support services that can help save the limbs and lives of complex patients living with diabetes. Through partnerships with regional and national health plans and at-risk providers, such as the Veterans Health Administration, Podimetrics has helped prevent amputations associated with complex diabetes. By combining cutting-edge technology with best-in-class clinical and patient support services, Podimetrics earns high engagement rates from patients and allows clinicians to save limbs, lives, and money — all while keeping vulnerable populations healthy in their own homes. For more information, visit Podimetrics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

