Podcast Radio Network will Utilize Triton Digital’s Delivery, Monetization, and Measurement Technology to Support their Streaming Audio and Podcast Strategy

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that Podcast Radio Network, the world’s first radio station network playing and talking about podcasts 24/7, has selected Triton Digital for the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio and podcast content.

Through this partnership, Podcast Radio Network will utilize Triton’s audio streaming network for the delivery of its commercial radio content online. In addition, Podcast Radio Network will use Triton’s ad server to insert targeted audio ads into their streams, as well as Triton’s audio advertising technology to monetize their inventory through both open and private marketplace deals.

Further, Podcast Radio Network will measure their streaming audio listening audience using Triton’s Streaming Metrics measurement service, which will allow them to understand the consumption of their streams by daypart, device, geography, distribution platform and more across smart speakers, desktop computers, mobile, TV, and tablets.

“Triton’s audio delivery, monetization, and measurement technology is exceptional, built on more than a decade of continuous innovation, evolution, and expertise as the global audio landscape took shape,” said Gerry Edwards, CEO of Podcast Radio Network. “We are thrilled to have Triton supporting our audio strategy, enabling us to elevate our listening experience while meaningfully increasing our revenue.”

“Podcast Radio Network shares our commitment to making engaging and informative audio content available at the highest quality to the widest audiences,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We are pleased to provide them with the technology and services they need to increase their reach, enhance the quality of their audio and podcast streams, and increase their revenue.”

About Triton Digital



Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Podcast Radio Network



Podcast Radio is the world’s first station that plays and talks about podcasts 24/7. It launched in February 2020 as an independent platform for discovering and promoting podcasts through digital broadcasting and an online radio-like experience. In the UK, Podcast Radio broadcasts on radio via DAB digital radio in London, Surrey, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. It can be heard online and via smart speakers all over the world and has a growing following in the US. The network is planning to expand within the UK and internationally in the coming year.

