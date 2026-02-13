PMG Expands Global Footprint With New Offices in Mexico City and Toronto

Newest regional offices enable PMG teams to sit side-by-side with their customers in market, where it matters most

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PMG, the global independent marketing services and technology company, today announced the opening of two new offices in Mexico City, Mexico, and Toronto, Canada. The expansion marks a significant milestone in PMG’s global growth strategy and reflects the company’s continued investment in top talent, advanced technology, and customer-centric innovation.

Mexico City will serve as a strategic hub for PMG’s Latin American operations expanding beyond the current Costa Rica office. The new location offers PMG customers local expertise in one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic markets in the region.

Alongside that same level of deeper, on-the-ground resourcing for Canadian customers, engineering and technology development will be a focus of the PMG Toronto office. The firm is investing in one of North America’s leading centers for innovation and technology to further enhance capabilities across advanced analytics, engineering, and integrated marketing.

The new locations strengthen PMG’s ability to serve customers across North America and beyond, providing deeper local market expertise while maintaining seamless global collaboration. Through the company’s proprietary technology platform Alli, PMG uniquely integrates strategy, media, commerce, and analytics, enabling teams to work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively. This approach empowers PMG’s people to focus on delivering measurable growth and long-term value for the firm’s roster of brand customers.

“PMG has always believed that the most meaningful impact happens at the intersection of exceptional people and powerful technology,” said George Popstefanov, Founder & CEO of PMG. “Expanding into Mexico City and Toronto allows us to bring that philosophy closer to our customers, tap into world-class talent, and continue building solutions that drive real business outcomes. Ultimately, these new offices extend PMG’s culture of curiosity, ownership, and impact, building communities of talent that reflect the diversity, ambition, and creativity of the customers we serve.”

PMG will be hiring across a wide range of positions within the Mexico City and Toronto PMG offices. To view open roles as they are posted, visit: https://www.pmg.com/careers

