PM Studios to Co-Publish the Keenly Anticipated My Time at Sandrock

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PM Studios is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Pathea Games to co-publish the highly-anticipated My Time at Sandrock. A sequel to Pathea’s hit My Time at Portia, new and returning fans alike will be able to step into a wholesome post-apocalyptic world to help rebuild a community to its former glory. My Time at Sandrock will be playable on the show floor of this year’s PAX East in Boston from April 21 to April 24, at PM Studios’ booth #19079.





My Time at Sandrock builds on the roots established by My Time at Portia with an epic adventure featuring a smorgasbord of features sure to please any gamer. Whether someone entirely new to the series or an experienced veteran, there is something to love for everyone.

Build and Upgrade a Workshop

Explore a Vast Open World

Meet and Get to Know Over 30 NPCs

Fight Intense Battles

Build and Unlock Unique Skills

Use Workshop Profits to Create Farmable Land

Grow Crops and Cook Them

Attend Special Festivals

Discover and Solve Secrets

And Much More!

About PM Studios

Founded in 2008 and based in Los Angeles, California and Seoul, Korea, PM Studios, Inc. is an independent developer and publisher of interactive entertainment and mobile applications. More information about PM Studios and its products can be found at www.pm-studios.com.

About Pathea Games

Pathea Games was founded in 2010, our mission is to make unique games based on new technology, new ideas, and user generated content. We strongly believe that the future of gaming and entertainment will have many areas for user input. We are currently creating titles for the PC, console, and mobile platforms. We’re located in Chongqing, China.

