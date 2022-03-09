PLUG IN. POWER UP.™ Scitara Corp. Showcases Its Unique Global Partnership Program at the Testa Challenge in Sweden

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IOLT—Scitara Corp, the preeminent leader in laboratory digital transformation, has launched Scitara Connect™—a strategic partnership program that enables experts from a wide range of fields and companies to accelerate the pace of progress across the life sciences industries.

Led by Dave Levy, Scitara’s Head of Strategy and Partner Management, the program unites global technology leaders, cloud providers, industry experts and a host of specialists in a first-of-its-kind network committed to total lab systems integration. By promoting an environment in which instruments, applications, web-based services and informatics are all connected, Scitara Connect enables analytical labs to drive efficiency and profitability, optimize customer experience and effectively accelerate real-world results.

Scitara will showcase the partnership program at the upcoming Testa Challenge in Sweden.

“We’re proud to take our place among established world leaders in technology and information management,” said Mr. Levy, “and we’re excited to help deliver customer success.”

“This is a concept inspired from hackathons and open innovation concepts but applied in a bioprocess. We are inviting companies from the technology digital, and data segment to integrate, test and verify their innovations in a fully funded standard bioproduction workflow.” said Mr. Jesper Hedberg, Director of the Testa Center.

Behind it all is the company’s Scientific Integration Platform™ SIP™—a breakthrough, cloud-based platform that enables instrument and informatics vendors of all sizes to seamlessly integrate their products within any lab infrastructure, making it possible to reduce cost and develop inter-corporate strategies for uniting entire asset portfolios.

Independent and vendor-agnostic, the platform ushers in a new era of intelligence and automation that will allow analytical labs to unlock the power of data mobility, ensure end-to-end data integrity and accelerate scientific discovery.

“The SIP facilitates a fully connected laboratory, compliant data mobility and an in situ configurable platform, enabling companies to integrate any instrument, application, informatics platform or other resource regardless of vendor,” said Mr. Levy.

The news comes hard on the heels of last month’s announcement that Scitara closed its Series B round of funding at $15M, an investment reflective of the company’s industry-leading technology and ambitious plans for expansion.

About the Testa Challenge

The Testa Challenge is an open bioprocess innovation challenge where academia and companies worldwide are invited to test and verify bioprocess technology in a standard bioprocess run by the Testa Center. Testachallenge.com

About the Testa Center

Testa Center is a non-profit company owned by Cytiva. Testa Center is a major initiative between the Swedish government and Cytiva to secure the growth of the life science industry and its manufacturing capabilities. The main objective of Testa Center is to bridge the gap from discovery to industrialization. The center offers businesses and academia globally a modern, pilot-scale testbed for projects and education in the production of biological products e.g., monoclonal antibodies, peptides, protein, vaccine, and viral vectors (non-GMP, up to Bio-safety level 2 and 500 liters). In this flexible facility, assisted by the experienced staff, users can perform a wide variety of projects, including scale-up of parts of a process, or a complete process from frozen cell bank vial to purified protein. testacenter.com

About Scitara

Based in Massachusetts, Scitara is a global provider of cloud-based, industry-specific platforms and solutions for the life sciences industry. The team brings decades of experience in solving digital challenges for the scientific laboratory. For more information, please visit scitara.com.

Contacts

Media:

Michelle C. Sharron



Head of Marketing



Scitara Corporation



social@scitara.com

+1.774.847.5034

Jens Hammarland



Head of IT & Digital



Testa Center



jens.hammarlund@testacenter.com

+46702181366