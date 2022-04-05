Plinqit Names Peter Petras Head of Sales & Partnerships

As consumer demand grows for industry’s only savings platform that pays users for learning about personal finance, company adds industry-leading executive to team

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plinqit, the only savings platform of its kind that pays users for learning about personal finances, has named Peter Petras as VP, Sales & Partnerships. Petras’ addition follows the company’s significant growth as consumer demand accelerates.

Petras joins Plinqit with over 20 years of experience, previously serving as Director of Sales for Array, a financial enablement platform specializing in embeddable tools and white labeled solutions. Prior to that, he was an advisor for Conductiv, an AI-powered, data decisioning conductor for lenders.

Petras was also Vice President of Business Development for BankMobile, now BM Technologies, Inc. and one of the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S. He held additional leadership and business development roles within the industry, including LifeLock. He was also one of the core employees at Lending Club, joining in 2006 when it was founded.

“Joining Plinqit was a natural next step,” said Petras. “Their mission to provide powerful solutions that not only encourage greater engagement for institutions but increase financial literacy for their users aligns with my vision for the industry. I look forward to supporting Plinqit’s goals in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace.”

As Plinqit continues to expand, Petras will support the company’s overall growth strategy. Understanding that saving is the first step on the path to financial wellness, Plinqit provides users with a free, simple and easy-to-use way to save and plan for future financial needs. Unlike any other savings platform on the market, Plinqit’s patented Build Skills™ allows users to not only interact with content that improves their financial literacy but be paid to do so. From its growing popularity, Plinqit is helping banks and credit unions attract and retain consumers in a unique way, offering financial institutions a proven and cost-effective acquisition strategy.

“Plinqit continues to reach new growth milestones, making it critical that we grow our team with the industry’s very best – and Peter is one of those,” said Kathleen Craig, Founder and CEO of Plinqit. “Peter joins our team with not only an impressive background, but an approach to the industry that parallels ours. As more financial institutions tap Plinqit both to increase engagement with customers and members and as a powerful acquisition tool, he will be invaluable.”

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a brandable, mobile-first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings platform on the market, its patented Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way – bringing together digital customers, FI’s, and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit info.plinqit.com.

