<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire PLAYSTUDIOS to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results November 8
Business Wire

PLAYSTUDIOS to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results November 8

di Business Wire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), the creator of the playAWARDS loyalty platform and an award-winning developer of free-to-play mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to players, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (866) 405-1203 or (201) 689-8432.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website shortly after the call for one year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, POP! Slots, MGM Slots Live, myKONAMI Slots, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, and Soduko. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world experiences. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

Contacts

PLAYSTUDIOS
Investor Relations

IR@playstudios.com

Media Relations

media@playstudios.com

On the web

www.playstudios.com

Articoli correlati

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Executed 1.7 Million Square Feet of Leasing at 77.5% Higher Rental Rates Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders of $0.70...
Continua a leggere

Guidewire Congratulates 2022 Innovation Award Winners – E.design Insurance, Hollard Insurance, and Mountain West Farm Bureau

Business Wire Business Wire -
Award winners recognized for improving convenience for customers, increasing operational efficiency, and driving new business growth LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GWRE #Edesign--CONNECTIONS...
Continua a leggere

Stride Guides to Seventh Straight Year of Revenue Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record Career Learning Enrollments RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire