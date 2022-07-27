Home Business Wire PLAYSTUDIOS to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results August 9
Business Wire

PLAYSTUDIOS to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results August 9

di Business Wire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (866) 405-1203 or (201) 689-8432.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the PLAYSTUDIOS investor relations website shortly after the call for one year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS), creator of the groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, is a publisher and developer of award-winning mobile games, including the iconic Tetris® mobile app, POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, myKONAMI Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, and MGM Slots Live. The playAWARDS loyalty platform enables players to earn real-world rewards from a global collection of iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, IHG, Bowlero, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino, among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular casual games with compelling real-world experiences. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
IR@playstudios.com

Media Relations
Amy Rossetti

media@playstudios.com

Articoli correlati

Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every...
Continua a leggere

MedAvail to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report...
Continua a leggere

REPAY to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Echosens collabora con la World Hepatitis Alliance per la Giornata mondiale dell’epatite del...

Business Wire