Home Business Wire PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire

PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Results

di Business Wire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the PLAYSTUDIOS’ investor relations website at ir.playstudios.com. Interested parties may also dial (888) 437-3179 or, for international callers, (862) 298-0702.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on PLAYSTUDIOS’ investor relations website shortly after the call for one year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jacques Cornet

IR@playstudios.com

Media Relations
Amy Rossetti

media@playstudios.com

Articoli correlati

Rogers Schedules Q3 2021 Earnings Call for November 4, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) plans to announce third quarter 2021 results on November 4 after market close, which...
Continua a leggere

Allied Motion Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Company”), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled...
Continua a leggere

Motorola Solutions to Issue Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on November 4

Business Wire Business Wire -
Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its third-quarter 2021 earnings...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rogers Schedules Q3 2021 Earnings Call for November 4, 2021

Business Wire