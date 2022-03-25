Playmaker Capital Inc. Congratulates Nicole Musicco on Her New Role as CIO at CalPERS

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR; OTCQX: PMKRF) (“Playmaker”) would like to congratulate its current board member, Nicole Musicco, on her new role as Chief Investment Officer of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (‘CalPERS’), the largest public pension fund in the United States. Ms. Musicco will be assuming her new role effective Monday, March 28, 2022.

“What an incredible opportunity and achievement for Nicole. We are so excited for her and know that she will continue to succeed as she has done through her career at Redbird Capital Partners, IMCO and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,” said Jordan Gnat, CEO of Playmaker.

“It has been a great pleasure to contribute to the Playmaker Board and to see the incredible growth in its ecosystem of engaged sports fans across its platform of high quality assets,” said Nicole Musicco.

As a result of her new position with CalPERS, Ms. Musicco is precluded from sitting on external boards of directors and therefore will not be standing for re-election at Playmaker’s annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 5th, 2022. Ms. Musicco’s resignation from the Playmaker board will become effective as of March 25th, 2022.

TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE DISCLAIMER

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR; OTCQX: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a premier collection of sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

For more information, visit: playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans | T: (416) 815-4993

To sign up for Playmaker’s Investor Alerts, visit: playmaker.fans/investors.

Contacts

Tom Webb – E: tom@redknotcomms.com | T: (+1) 512 952 9369



Mauricio Villarreal – E: mauricio@redknotcomms.com | T: (+1) 919 808 8898



Romilly Evans – E: rom@redknotcomms.com | T: (+44) 7766 752 274