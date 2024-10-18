Home Business Wire Playback Now Available for Webinar on Loss Trends in Cyber Liability Insurance
Business Wire

Playback Now Available for Webinar on Loss Trends in Cyber Liability Insurance

di Business Wire

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Video playback is now available for a complimentary webinar, titled, “Loss Trends in Cyber Liability Insurance,” hosted by AM Best and sponsored by Munich Re US. Access it here.


In this one-hour webinar, a panel of legal and cyber insurance experts analyzes the frequency, severity and nature of cyber incidents, including data breaches, ransomware attacks and other digital threats. The panelists also address how insurers are adapting coverage models, pricing and risk assessments in response to evolving cyber risks. Viewers will gain insights into industry challenges, mitigation strategies and the future of cyber liability insurance.

Panelists include:

Visit our information page to learn more about AM Best’s webinars.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Lee McDonald
Senior Vice President, Publication & News Services
+1 908 882 2102
lee.mcdonald@ambest.com

Articoli correlati

GenAI Raises U.S. Companies’ Hopes for Future of Work

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enterprises see emerging GenAI use cases improving employee experience, a major focus after pandemic-era changes, ISG Provider Lens™ report...
Continua a leggere

Mandate of BaFin’s special commissioner at flatexDEGIRO terminated

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mandate of BaFin’s special commissioner at flatexDEGIRO terminated The mandate of the BaFin’s special commissioner at flatexDEGIRO Bank...
Continua a leggere

Generational Group Advises The Oryza Group in its Sale to P&S Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php