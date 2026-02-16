PLATO Publishes Revised ANSI/PLATO FL 1 Standard, Introducing First Industry Standard for Turbo / Boost Brightness Measurement

Landmark update strengthens global benchmark for portable lighting performance and transparency

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Portable Lights American Trade Organization (PLATO) today announced the publication of the revised ANSI/PLATO FL 1 Standard, marking the most significant update in the Standard’s history and reinforcing its role as the global benchmark for portable lighting performance measurement and reporting.

Originally introduced in 2009, the ANSI/PLATO FL 1 Standard established a uniform framework for measuring and communicating key performance metrics such as light output, runtime, beam distance, and durability. The revised 2025 edition modernizes the Standard to reflect advancements in technology while strengthening transparency, consistency, and consumer trust.

The most significant advancement is the introduction of the industry’s first standardized test method for Short-Duration Elevated Brightness, commonly marketed as “turbo” or “boost” modes. These high-output features deliver maximum brightness for brief periods but previously lacked a consistent method for measurement and comparison across manufacturers and products.

The new methodology establishes defined measurement parameters during the critical first seconds of operation, ensuring brightness claims are accurate, comparable, and meaningful across the industry.

“Short-Duration Elevated Brightness modes have become a defining feature of modern portable lighting,” said Matt Law, Chair of the PLATO Standards Committee and Director of Product Development at Coast Products. “This revision brings clarity, consistency, and credibility while providing manufacturers with a technically sound framework.”

Additional enhancements include expanded product scope covering area lights and spotlights; the addition of dust protection ratings aligned with international enclosure protection standards; enhanced durability testing integrating impact resistance with water and dust ingress protection; and updated ANSI/PLATO FL 1 icons, including a new stopwatch-style symbol identifying turbo brightness performance.

“With this revision, ANSI/PLATO FL 1 continues to evolve alongside the industry it serves,” said Andy Skoogman, Executive Director of PLATO. “These updates strengthen the Standard’s role as a trusted global benchmark for transparency, consistency, and consumer confidence.”

The revised Standard is available for purchase at www.plato-usa.org.

Non-member companies that purchase the Standard will receive a complimentary trial PLATO membership, including access to technical training webinars, resources, and industry updates.

About PLATO

PLATO is the global trade association representing organizations across the portable lighting industry. As an ANSI-accredited Standards Developer, PLATO advances performance standards, technical education, product integrity, and consumer trust worldwide.

Media Contact

Andy Skoogman

Executive Director, PLATO

952-905-1075

executivedirector@plato-usa.org