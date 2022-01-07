Planview Named One of Built In’s Best Places to Work for 2022

Planview recognized for its collaborative and flexible work environment, entrepreneurial growth culture, and employee benefits

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, today announced the company was recognized on Built In Austin’s ‘Best Places To Work 2022’ as one of the Best Large Companies to Work For in Austin.

“Company success starts with employee success, and we are honored to be recognized for creating an empowered culture where our employees can thrive,” said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer at Planview. “As Planview continues to grow, we’re working tirelessly to build our culture and employee experience. This award represents our exceptional employees and their dedication to serving customers as they continue forward on their own business transformations.”

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“We’re honored to be celebrated by Built In for this ongoing commitment to our employees’ success and for the collaborative culture and strong benefits we offer at Planview, especially as we continue to grow,” said Jay Nelson, Chief People Officer at Planview. “We strive to offer our Planview employees competitive benefits and programs, including strong health/wellness, flexible work and reward packages, opportunities for career advancement, support for personal and professional development passions, as well as support for employees from all backgrounds through our Employee Resources Groups (ERGs).”

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

“We were fortunate to expand our team by over 200 new members in 2021, including 57 new employees in Texas, in a large part due to the dedicated and hard work of our highly talented and engaged employees,” said Nelson. “We look forward to continuing that momentum this year and currently have 125 open roles across the globe.”

To learn more about Planview and available job opportunities, visit: www.planview.com/company/careers/. Follow Planview on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT PLANVIEW



Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work. Our solutions enable organizations to connect the business from ideas to impact, empowering companies to accelerate the achievement of what matters most. Planview’s full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions create an organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enables customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with locations around the world, Planview has more than 1,000 employees supporting 4,000 customers and 2.4 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.planview.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN



Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK



Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

