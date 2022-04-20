Planview Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Strategic Portfolio Management

Planview Positioned Furthest for Completeness of Vision

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management, today was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), based on its vision and execution.

In the 2022 report, Planview was one of two vendors listed in the Leaders quadrant. Planview is positioned furthest to the right in completeness of vision.

“Disruptive forces are creating disconnects between strategy and business outcomes,” said Louise Allen, chief product officer, Planview. “Organizations must elevate and connect business and technology portfolios to drive their strategy through planning and delivery to results. Planview’s vision is to connect our customer’s business from ideas to impact, empowering them to accelerate the achievement of what matters most.”

According to Gartner, “From an overall capabilities perspective, Gartner defines strategic portfolio management as a set of business capabilities, processes and supporting portfolio management technology to create a portfolio of strategic options that focus an organization’s finite resources to execute the enterprise-wide business strategy. SPM continually optimizes, adapts and balances the selection, prioritization and value of project, program, asset and/or product investments in alignment with the strategic objectives.”

Planview’s SPM solution is designed to support dynamic funding and investments, what-if scenario modeling, and enterprise architecture planning as organizations prioritize and execute on strategic initiatives that drive critical outcomes.

