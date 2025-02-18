Planview Acquires Sciforma, Expanding Global Leadership in Portfolio Management Solutions

Combined offerings support organizations at every Project Portfolio Management maturity level

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planview®, the leading platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), today announced it has completed its acquisition of Sciforma, a prominent provider of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Product Development solutions. This strategic acquisition further solidifies Planview's position as the undisputed leader in enterprise portfolio management, bringing market-leading solutions to organizations at every PPM maturity level.

" By acquiring Sciforma, we're strengthening our commitment to portfolio management practitioners worldwide," said Razat Gaurav, CEO of Planview. " Together, we're building the world's largest community of portfolio and product development professionals, delivering enterprise solutions that address their most critical challenges. No one in the market is better equipped to guide organizations through every stage of their portfolio management evolution."

This acquisition strengthens Planview's presence in Europe, where Sciforma has built a strong market position. Customers can expect seamless continuity of service from Sciforma's customer-facing teams, now enhanced by Planview's global customer success organization. The combined company offers unprecedented regional coverage and a complete spectrum of solutions that support organizations at every stage of PPM maturity – from early adoption to sophisticated enterprise implementations – enabling customers to evolve and grow with confidence.

" We're thrilled to join Planview, marking an exciting new chapter for both Sciforma customers and employees," said Doug A. Braun, Sciforma CEO. " Our shared values and commitment to customer success create a natural cultural fit, while Planview's global resources and market leadership will amplify our capabilities worldwide. With access to Planview's extensive customer success organization and expanded market reach, we'll accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Sciforma's existing customers will continue to be able to use their products as they do today, now backed by Planview's extensive resources and expertise. Planview customers can expect flexibility and ease of integration by selecting the solutions that work best for their organization, now including Sciforma's world-class offerings in PPM and PD.​

