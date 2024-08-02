Plannr Technologies and Asset-Map Announce Integration to Accelerate Efficiency in Advice Experiences

LONDON & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plannr Technologies, a leading UK-based provider of CRM software, and Asset-Map Holdings, Inc. (“Asset-Map”), the premier modern financial planning tool for financial professionals, now available in the UK, are thrilled to announce a powerful new integration set to transform advice experiences in financial planning practices in the UK.





This strategic partnership is designed to supercharge the efficiency of financial advisers, enabling live data exchange and enhanced workflows. By combining Plannr’s robust automation capabilities with Asset-Map’s intuitive visualisations, the integration will not only streamline data synchronisation but also elevate client onboarding and overall client experience.

A New Era of Financial Planning

This integration will allow financial advisers to:



– Implement Live Data Exchanges: Synchronisation between Plannr and Asset-Map ensures that advisers are having highly effective advice engagements at a fraction of the effort – less data capture, less opportunity for errors.



– Enhance Client Onboarding: A unified onboarding process simplifies and accelerates client intake, providing a smoother experience for both advisers and their clients.



– Optimise Workflows: Integrated systems mean advisers can now manage their workflows more effectively, freeing up time to focus on strategic planning and client engagement.

Comments from Leadership

“We are ecstatic about this integration with Asset-Map,” said Gareth Thompson of Plannr Technologies. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide advisers with cutting-edge tools that enhance their productivity and improve client relationships. By leveraging Asset-Map’s visual financial mapping alongside our comprehensive automation software, we are setting a new standard for advice experiences in financial services in the UK.”

H. Adam Holt, CFP®, Founder and CEO of Asset-Map, added, “Our partnership with Plannr represents a significant leap forward for financial advisers. The synergy between our platforms will empower advisers to deliver more personalised, insightful financial plans with greater ease.”

Availability

The Plannr/Asset-Map integration is available immediately to all existing and new subscribers. Advisers interested in leveraging this powerful tool can learn more and schedule a demonstration by visiting www.asset-map.com/united-kingdom or www.plannrcrm.com

About Plannr Technologies

Plannr Technologies is a leading provider of CRM software to financial service companies in the UK, it’s “beautifully simple” approach is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower financial advisers to optimise their practice and enhance client engagement. Through the use of a market leading API and embedded automations, Plannr is fast becoming the CRM of choice for IFA’s / Wealth Managers along with the 3rd party software solution providers by delivering fully integrated solutions to their needs.

About Asset-Map

Founded by Certified Financial Planning Practitioner H. Adam Holt in 2013, Asset-Map is on a mission to improve the financial health of millions of people. Unlike traditional software tools, Asset-Map provides an interactive holistic view of a household’s financial picture that empowers humans to easily comprehend, discuss, and make smart financial decisions now and in the future. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide to visualise a clients’ financial picture and promote better guidance conversations, having mapped over 1.8 million people and $1.5 trillion in financial instruments.

This press release marks a significant milestone in the evolution of financial planning technology, promising a new level of efficiency, engagement, and service excellence for financial advisers worldwide.

