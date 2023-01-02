Planet to Present at Needham 25th Annual Growth Conference on January 10th, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that Ashley Johnson, CFO and COO at Planet, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10th, 2023, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City. The “fireside chat” will be moderated by Ryan Koontz, Managing Director at Needham & Company, LLC.

If interested in attending in person, we recommend reaching out to your Needham contact to learn more and register.

If you would like to join the webcast, please register at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/pl/1887244

A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days on Planet’s investor relations webpage at https://investors.planet.com.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

