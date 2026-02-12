Planet to Present at February Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced that it will participate in the following investor events:

Robert Cardillo, Chief Strategist and Chairman of the Board of Planet Federal, will participate in a keynote discussion at Barclays’ 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026, at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The discussion will be hosted by Matt Spence, Managing Director and Global Head of Venture Capital Banking at Barclays.

Robert Cardillo, Chief Strategist and Chairman of the Board of Planet Federal, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Thursday, February 19th, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The discussion will be hosted by John Godyn, Managing Director at Citi.

If interested in attending either of these events or scheduling a meeting with management, we recommend reaching out to your contact at the event host to learn more. The events will be webcast and available for replay at investors.planet.com/events-and-presentations.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO’s ‘Wild Wild Space’.

