<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Planet DDS Taps Stephen Fong as Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire

Planet DDS Taps Stephen Fong as Chief Financial Officer

di Business Wire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cfoPlanet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Fong as Chief Financial Officer.

Fong brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent over 16 years in finance, operations, marketing and strategy roles. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance and Business Operations at Kajabi, a SaaS provider backed by growth equity investors including Tiger Global, Spectrum Equity and TPG Growth. While at Kajabi, Fong also oversaw the growth function, helping scale the business over 3x to over $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

Before Kajabi, Fong served as Director of Strategy and Operations at Microsoft, where he led the finance, strategy, and growth functions for the company’s consumer business unit to launch and scale several mobile and desktop applications across the M365 Office bundle. In addition, Fong has spent nearly a decade in professional services roles including equity research, investment banking, audit and advisory services.

Fong reports to Planet DDS CEO Eric Giesecke and will oversee finance, accounting and human resources.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to the team,” said Giesecke. “Stephen’s experience and analytic horsepower makes him a great fit for our company as we work towards meeting our aggressive growth objectives and strive to be more data-driven. His deep understanding of investment strategy, metrics and critical infrastructure for SaaS businesses also makes him an invaluable member of our executive team.”

“I am excited to join Planet DDS at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Fong. “The company is well-positioned as the leader in dental cloud solutions and recently recapitalized to fund important growth initiatives. I look forward to working with the team as we continue to execute on our financial and strategic priorities.”

Fong holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of California. He and his family reside in Irvine, California.

About Planet DDS

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices, including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging and Legwork Patient Relationship Management. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s dental practices in North America. To learn more, visit planetdds.com.

Contacts

Media Contact for Planet DDS

Tim Tyrell-Smith

ttyrell-smith@planetdds.com

Articoli correlati

Karate Combat Sets New League Record With More Than 8.4 Million ‘KARATE COMBAT 37: Aghayev vs. Daniels’ Event Livestreams To End A Successful 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Adding Estimated 2 Million Global Linear TV Viewers, League Broke 10 Million Views. Karate Combat Heads Into January 2023 DAO...
Continua a leggere

Heliogen, Inc. Receives Continued Listing Notice from NYSE

Business Wire Business Wire -
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, today announced that on...
Continua a leggere

MarketDraft: A New Approach to Education through Game Play

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarketDraft, a fast-growing platform launched in 2021, is revolutionizing the way people learn about the markets and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Karate Combat Sets New League Record With More Than 8.4 Million ‘KARATE COMBAT 37:...

Business Wire