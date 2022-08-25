Planet DDS Promotes Mike Huffaker to Chief Sales Officer

Executive sales leader tapped to further company growth objectives, accelerating adoption of cloud solutions in dental

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-based dental software, today announced Mike Huffaker has been appointed to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Huffaker’s appointment follows multiple Planet DDS acquisitions and a recent funding announcement. In his new position, Huffaker will continue to lead the Planet DDS sales team as the business pursues rapid growth to solve rising challenges within the dental market.

The great resignation and critical staffing shortages in the dental industry have highlighted the need for additional patient communication support, operational efficiencies and cost containment. In fact, the ADA says staffing shortages are contributing to an 11% reduction in practice capacity.

“We know that adoption of cloud-based technology among dental practices lags other industries, and Mike’s leadership of our strong sales team is highly capable of introducing our unique value to new customers – many of whom are large enough to inspire broader market adoption,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “I’m excited to see Mike’s continuing impact as he leads our sales team in introducing dental leaders to the value of our cloud-based platform.”

Huffaker will drive the organization’s aggressive growth objectives as Planet DDS continues to expand its offerings to better support dental practices and DSOs across North America. He has nearly 20 years of sales experience and deep expertise in cloud-based software and services. Prior to joining Planet DDS in 2019, Huffaker served in leadership roles at TRAY and Revel Systems.

“I’ve seen so many clients succeed using our cloud solutions, and I’m excited to introduce our technology to more practices,” shares Huffaker, CSO of Planet DDS. “It’s gratifying to work for a company filled with passionate people who are dedicated to helping improve the lives of dentists and their staff.”

To learn more, visit www.planetdds.com.

About Planet DDS:

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx XVWeb Digital Imaging, and Legwork Patient Relationship Management. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s dental practices in North America. To learn more, visit planetdds.com.

