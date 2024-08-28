Planar Spotlights Elevated Viewing Experiences for Luxury and Commercial Settings at CEDIA + CIX 2024

Industry leader demonstrates first software service for display management and latest portfolio of LED platforms designed to deliver outstanding image performance and effortlessly enrich environments

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LED–Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced the company will demonstrate an array of leading-edge fine pixel pitch LED display innovations and an industry-leading display fleet management application for luxury and commercial settings at CEDIA + Commercial Integrator Expo (CIX) 2024 in Denver September 5-7. Designed to deliver unmatched viewing experiences and effortlessly enrich spaces, the roster of visualization technologies includes popular indoor fine pitch LED platforms built for ultimate versatility and exceptional visual performance, the finest outdoor pixel pitch in a 16:9 format and a cloud-native platform enabling remote monitoring of display health and performance.









“This year at CEDIA + CIX, attendees will not only experience a striking collection of our new and best-selling LED video wall solutions, but we’ll also be showcasing a trailblazing remote management service built to monitor and troubleshoot system health and alerts for Planar LED and LCD displays,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management and training at Planar. “We’re excited to demonstrate this roundup of visualization solutions for luxury and commercial environments, which uplevels the support we can offer customers and extends the limits of what can be achieved in applications spanning poolside sports viewing, luxury cinema, meeting rooms, corporate lobbies, control rooms and more.”

Award-Winning LED Solutions for High Bright, High Resolution Indoor Viewing

CEDIA + CIX 2024 attendees will experience two of the industry leader’s most popular and innovative indoor LED platforms designed to seamlessly integrate and support high bright, up-close viewing for mission-critical and the most refined applications.

The Planar® DirectLight® Pro Series raises the bar on versatility, offering two cabinet sizes and a high bandwidth (5G) video architecture that is designed to be deployed efficiently in custom video wall dimensions and resolutions. The solution features 27-inch and 36-inch cabinets to allow for precision and simpler, more easily supported video walls and with support for multiple controller options, Planar DirectLight Pro Series is well suited for a wide range of applications and environments.

With 1,000-nit brightness in constant operation and models in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5 and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches, viewers benefit from vibrant colors and greater image detail, even in higher ambient light environments. Planar DirectLight Pro Series also supports rich media playback, including HDR, resulting in exceptional video performance for cinema, office presentations and beyond.

The Planar® DirectLight® Ultra™ Series will also be on display, demonstrating always-on, high performance, ultra-high resolution display experiences for unmatched viewing. The premium line of fine pitch LED video wall displays is available in 0.6, 0.7, 0.9 and 1.2 millimeter pixel pitches and features models with MicroLEDs, off-board power supply, proprietary alignment technology and built-in processing. The solution is also ready for HDR content, maximizing the image quality of each pixel for brighter whites, darker blacks and more true-to-life colors.

Planar DirectLight Pro Series and Planar DirectLight Ultra Series customers receive complete product coverage from controller to sub-pixel and every component in between with the exclusive Planar® EverCare™ Lifetime Limited Warranty.

MicroLED Video Wall Redefining Close-Up Outdoor Viewing

At CEDIA 2024, Planar will demonstrate the company’s newest high bright, fine pixel pitch LED video wall display solution for outdoor use. Ideal for high-end luxury living as well as informational signage, retail, hospitality and entertainment venues, Planar® Luminate™ Ultra W Series outdoor LED video wall displays incorporate MicroLED technology to produce enhanced black levels and high brightness even in direct sunlight. Featuring the latest advancements in LED technology and a 16:9 wide aspect ratio, Planar Luminate Ultra W Series allows users to create standard resolution in fine pitch outdoor LED and redefine close-up outdoor viewing of media-rich content.

The solution features models in 1.3, 1.6 and 2.0 millimeter pixel pitches, which can be configured to perfectly match Full HD and Ultra HD resolutions, and supports viewing from as close as eight feet with up to 3000-nit brightness. Customers also benefit from added durability from front-service ruggedization with Glue-on-Board (GOB) technology as well as treatments designed to endure the weather.

Display Health and Performance Monitoring Near and Far

Introduced in June, the Planar® WallDirector™ Cloud web-based monitoring application allows users to remotely manage the overall health and performance of their Planar LED and LCD displays and hardware via an intuitive dashboard. CEDIA attendees will get a first-hand look at how the Software as a Service (SaaS) display fleet management application gives users quick access to the information they need to make informed decisions about their display solution. Planar WallDirector Cloud aggregates multiple data sources to allow users to monitor system health and incidents as well as evaluate and troubleshoot from one centralized location. This includes displays that are deployed in different facilities or geographies.

The application is designed for scalability and security, requiring no additional hardware or software. Users also benefit from a selection of convenient view options, which allows them to filter their monitoring and routine diagnostics by location, priority, device type or even an entire fleet of displays deployed across multiple locations.

Planar’s new remote management service for display monitoring and lineup of LED platforms powering unparalleled viewing experiences will be on display in Booth #1601 at CEDIA + CIX 2024 in Denver September 5-7. Knowledgeable sales and product team members will be available to discuss the various ways Planar’s industry-leading visualization technologies can be tailored to luxury or commercial environments. For more information, visit www.planar.com.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays, indoor LED video displays and fixed LED video display installations (Futuresource 2023). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:



Blu Print Public Relations: team@bluprintpr.net

Planar: Kim Brown, pr@planar.com