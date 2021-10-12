Home Business Wire PlaceSense Launches Free and Premium Services in Germany To Democratize Location Intelligence
Business Wire

PlaceSense Launches Free and Premium Services in Germany To Democratize Location Intelligence

di Business Wire

PlaceSense’s location intelligence data will cover more than 5,000 local businesses in the city of Hamburg.

HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessintelligencePlaceSense, a leader in location-based information and foot traffic analytics, announces today the launch of its Free and Premium Services in Germany, starting in Hamburg. Utilizing PlaceSense, thousands of local businesses will be able to easily access location-based information, enabling them to gain a new level of understanding of their visitors, customers, and competition in and around the city.

“It has always been our vision to let businesses enjoy the benefits of location-based insights”, says Dan Gildoni, CEO and Co-Founder of PlaceSense. “By providing valuable location-based insights for free, we support the success of local businesses. We are grateful for the support of the City of Hamburg and are looking forward to taking what we learn in this launch to do better in our upcoming expansions”.

Through PlaceSense’s online tool, businesses in Hamburg will be able to see the most popular locations in different categories such as Fashion, Malls, Dining, Accommodation, and others. They will also be able to check specific locations of interest and businesses, and understand foot traffic trends and insights such as changes to traffic over time, catchment, popular week days and times, as well as comparison to other businesses.

PlaceSense, with offices in Israel, Germany and Slovakia is used by enterprise organizations such as Cushman & Wakefield, Lidl, Nielsen and others. It adheres to the highest privacy restrictions through a proprietary technology that ensures that all data is anonymized. PlaceSense has lately formed a strategic partnership with Kintyre, a German leading real estate specialist.

About PlaceSense

PlaceSense, a leader in location-based information and foot traffic analytics, uses anonymized, GDPR-compliant information from millions of data points to measure and analyze visits to specific locations. Backed by Nielsen and E.ON, PlaceSense is used by leading organizations, such as Cushman & Wakefield, Drees & Sommer and Union Investment. For more information, visit placesense.ai.

-ENDS-

Contacts

For more information contact:

Roni Dagan

+972-50-2176935

roni@placense.com

Articoli correlati

AmplifAI Closes $18.5M Series A to Empower Employee-Centric Enterprises, led by Greycroft

Business Wire Business Wire -
The only comprehensive data-driven people enablement platform for enterprises is set to build upon its category-defining innovation Self-learning platform monitors...
Continua a leggere

AI Clearing Announces AI Surveyor™, the World’s First Near Real-Time Business Intelligence Platform for Large Scale Infrastructure Projects

Business Wire Business Wire -
Construction teams and key stakeholders now have access to business intelligence within a 24-hour timescale based on AI-powered predictive...
Continua a leggere

Pluto Biosciences Closes $1M Seed Round for Industry-first Collaborative Life Sciences Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Pluto streamlines academic, biotech and pharma labs’ project management and bioinformatics analysis capabilities, connecting life sciences teams across the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AmplifAI Closes $18.5M Series A to Empower Employee-Centric Enterprises, led by Greycroft

Business Wire