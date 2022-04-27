PlaceSense and Reno Announce Value-Added Reseller Agreement to Bring GPS Location Intelligence to Italy

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PlaceSense, Europe’s leading provider of location-based information, has announced a partnership with Reno, Italy’s leading retail real estate consultancy. The deal will see Reno deliver PlaceSense’s location performance intelligence platform to empower businesses to choose, operate and market great locations in Italy.

Reno will capitalize on its extensive local knowledge, experience and reputation for excellence, to roll out PlaceSense’s powerful, comprehensive, and multi-layered GPS location-based intelligence solution to organizations operating in the retail and commercial real estate sectors in Italy.

“In an ever-changing market, with different mobility trends, PlaceSense will enable us to provide our clients with the dynamic and solid data they need to empower their decision-making,” says Gian Enrico Buso, managing director of Reno. “We have spent a lot of time looking for the right data solution, including GSM telecom data, but nothing can match the accuracy of GPS. We are really excited as this represents a big change to what is available in the market and will provide our clients significant and immediate value.”

PlaceSense data provides businesses with deep insights into the physical world by understanding the people who interact with locations, while meeting the highest privacy standards. This enables decision makers to use data to choose great locations, evaluate property value, wisely mix tenants, benchmark against competitors, measure marketing and advertising activities, and much more.

“This exciting collaboration puts our accurate and dynamic data in the hands of the top consultancy to provide GPS location-based insights to retail and real estate businesses in Italy,” says Avi Hadas, COO and Co-Founder of PlaceSense. “The leading tenant consultancy has chosen Europe’s leading location-based data platform to make a big impact in the market in Italy. For the first time businesses will be able to benefit from the mix of detailed GPS footfall and catchment data from PlaceSense as well as Reno’s interpretation and unrivaled experience in the local market.”

About PlaceSense

PlaceSense, a leading location performance intelligence platform, empowers corporate real estate and retail leaders to choose, operate and market great locations. Utilizing its proprietary technology, the PlaceSense platform generates insights about any location by accurately analyzing the people who visit it, while keeping individuals’ identity private and safe. Backed by Nielsen and E.ON, PlaceSense is used by leading organizations, such as Cushman & Wakefield, Drees & Sommer and Union Investment. For more information, visit placesense.ai.

About Reno

Since 1989 Reno Your Retail Partners has developed a deep knowledge of the commercial real estate market, both with regard to shopping centers and in town centers, of the distribution, production and financial market, contributing to the success of many national and international chains, from the more classic merchandising categories (food service, clothing, etc.), to new markets. Reno Your Retail Partners analyzes the overall Retail Real Estate market from the inside and provides its clients’ business with the most appropriate solutions.

