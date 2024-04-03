PKI Solutions Wins Gold-Level Distinction in Globee Cybersecurity Awards for Public Key Infrastructure Excellence

The 20th Annual Globee Awards Recognize PKI Solutions as top performer in the category of public key infrastructure

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliance—PKI Solutions — a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) technology leader providing PKI Design/Redesign and Implementation, PKI assessments, training, and support services – was named the Gold-Level Winner of the Globee Cybersecurity Awards in the category of Public Key Infrastructure.





The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize companies for excellence and innovation in addressing cybersecurity challenges. The judging process for this prestigious award involved the active participation of over 500 judges from around the world, representing a broad spectrum of industry expertise. Awards strive to increase awareness about cybersecurity issues and initiatives safeguarding organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Globee Awards as the sole winner in the category of Public Key Infrastructure,” said Mark B. Cooper, President and Founder, PKI Solutions. “At PKI Solutions, our vision is to redefine digital security through expertly crafted PKI services. Digital Certificates within corporations, regardless of size, are becoming a critical part of their security strategies. In addition, software publishers are using Digital Certificates to provide an additional security measure to their applications. We aim to lead the industry in providing robust solutions that empower organizations to protect their data and identities with confidence and ease.”

PKI Solutions was specifically acknowledged for PKI Spotlight®, a real-time monitoring and alerting system that provides live status, availability, configuration, and security of PKI/Digital Certificate environments (Microsoft PKI and others) along with hardware security modules (HSMs). Winning this award, PKI Solutions showcases its excellence and innovation in delivering essential cybersecurity solutions in the face of evolving threats.

More information about the Globee Awards can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/winners/

To learn more about PKI Solutions award-winning Public Key Infrastructure Solutions, please visit: https://www.pkisolutions.com/

About PKI Solutions

PKI Solutions is a leader in PKI technology solutions, PKI design/redesign, PKI implementations, security assessments, and training. Many of the online services everyone uses today are made possible through the use of PKI. A well-designed PKI combines roles, policies, software, and hardware elements to enable secure electronic transfer of information far more securely than what’s possible with simple password authentication and multi-factor authentication.

Designing and deploying a PKI is a complex process. Ensuring the security and processes to protect your information and identities requires careful consideration of the underlying cryptography and operational processes of the system. Like most security solutions, a deployed PKI is not an install it and forget it proposition. This is where PKI Solutions comes in.

The company’s PKI Spotlight is a leading revolutionary cybersecurity monitoring software recognized by Gartner in the category of PKI Posture Management that gives organizations confidence in their identity and encryption systems. PKI Solutions professional services include PKI Consulting Services as well as PKI Training to help keep your organization secure at all times.

For more details, go to https://www.pkisolutions.com and follow the company on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) @PKISolutions.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR, Inc.



949-231-2965



dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com