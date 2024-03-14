PKI Solutions Hosts PKI Insights Web Seminar on Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Environments

Practical Advice on Threats Energy and Utility Companies Face as Digital Certificate Reliance Grows

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliance—PKI Solutions — a Public Key Infrastructure technology leader with practices covering PKI Design/Redesign, Implementation, PKI assessments, training, and support services – will host a PKI Insights Series Web Seminar on issues that Energy and Utility companies face as threats to critical infrastructure increase. Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) environments rely heavily on Digital Certificates to protect power sources for customers. Mark B. Cooper, president and founder of PKI Solutions, and Nick Sirikulbut, director of business development, will host this event on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 11-11:30 am MST.

This webinar will provide insights into the intricate dynamics between Digital Certificates and CIP. PKI Solutions will elevate your understanding of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) and gain expertise in enhancing security posture and fortifying energy infrastructure resilience.

“In the evolving landscape of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) environments, Energy and Utility companies are facing mounting challenges as the dependence on Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) grows every day,” said Cooper. “A historical lack of tools and processes to properly monitor and maintain a PKI for important Digital Certificate issuance has left most organizations with unreliable identity and encryption systems. Even more urgent is a lack of real-time reporting of vulnerabilities within the PKI has led to a security gap in most CIP environments.”

To register, go to: https://www.bigmarker.com/pkisolutions/PKI-Insights-Electric-Utility-PKI-Cybersecurity-in-Critical-Infrastructure-CIP-environments.

About PKI Solutions

PKI Solutions is a leader in PKI technology solutions, PKI design/redesign, PKI implementations, security assessments, and training. Many of the online services everyone uses today are made possible through the use of PKI. A well-designed PKI combines roles, policies, software, and hardware elements to enable secure electronic transfer of information far more securely than what’s possible with simple password authentication and multi-factor authentication.

Designing and deploying a PKI is a complex process. Ensuring the security and processes to protect your information and identities requires careful consideration of the underlying cryptography and operational processes of the system. Like most security solutions, a deployed PKI is not an install it and forget it proposition. This is where PKI Solutions comes in.

The company’s PKI Spotlight is a revolutionary new cybersecurity monitoring software that gives organizations confidence in their identity and encryption systems. PKI Solutions professional services include PKI Consulting Services as well as PKI Training to help keep your organization secure at all times.

For more details, go to https://www.pkisolutions.com and follow the company on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) @PKISolutions.

