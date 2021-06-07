Pixspan Selected for Prestigious Techstars Space Accelerator Program

World’s fastest and easiest data transfer solution provider chosen among hundreds of startups by globally recognized mentorship-driven organization for its game-changing technology advancing the satellite and space industry

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MediaCompression—Pixspan, Inc. – provider of the fastest and easiest data acceleration for moving large data files of any type and size on-premise and to, from and within the Cloud – is pleased to announce it has been selected by Techstars for its prestigious Los Angeles-based Space Accelerator program, which focuses on the next generation of commercial space technology companies and related frontier technologies. Among just a handful chosen from hundreds of applicants for the intensive three-month success-builder experience beginning June 7, 2021, Pixspan will have the unique opportunity to learn from the brightest minds in the industry and access an unrivaled network of corporate partners, investors and alumni.

“This is a tremendous honor for our amazing team, particularly with our recent expansion into space, to work with select leaders in global satellite imaging,” says Pixspan Founder and CEO Michael Rowny. “Given this is our first foray into this hyper-competitive industry, it’s a double whammy to be selected for Techstars and enter the market at the same time. Techstars’ proven model has helped build thousands of successful companies all over the world, and we look forward to becoming a lifelong member of the community.”

Participation in the accelerator program will allow Pixspan to advance its game-changing technology that is designed to empower satellite industry players. Mastering the delivery of high-density data, such as full-resolution, multi-gigabyte images from satellites to users in near-real time will be key in winning the new space race. Pixspan solves these challenges by accelerating the movement of data to, from and within the Cloud, reducing the burden of storage and facilitating distribution to end-users simply and inexpensively with its PixMoverTM and CloudMoverTM products. Both products have an easy-to-use interface that replaces the need for specialized IT resources. Pixspan’s unique Bit Exact Round TripTM lossless compression preserves 100% of image fidelity and lessens the requirements for on-site storage and reduces the cost of cloud storage for full resolution images, which makes cloud workflows a more cost-effective option.

The Techstars Space Accelerator has been helping entrepreneurs successfully navigate the space ecosystem since its first class in 2019. To date, its graduates have raised over $30M in combined VC and grant funding and closed major contracts and partnerships with the Department of Defense, NASA, ESA, and dozens of major corporations like Maxar, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE and more. Examples of broader enabling technologies under investment consideration include: AI, design and collaboration tools, autonomous systems, LIDAR, terrestrial navigation, drones/UAS, advanced manufacturing, edge computing and big data processing, sensors, cybersecurity and power systems (including energy generation, storage, and management).

“One of the key elements we look for when selecting startups for the Techstars Space Accelerator is a founding team that has a near obsession with solving a specific industry problem and the determination and courage to endure roadblocks and setbacks that come with the territory,” says Techstars Space Accelerator’s Managing Director Dr. Jonathan Fentzke, a space scientist, entrepreneur, mentor and investor. “We are excited to welcome Pixspan into our ecosystem of bright, determined and deeply engaged founders (who don’t take themselves too seriously) building the next big thing in space.”

To learn more about Pixspan, visit: www.pixspan.com.

About Pixspan

Pixspan (https://www.pixspan.com) provides the fastest and easiest data acceleration for moving large data files of any type and size on-premise and to, from and within the Cloud—globally and on demand. Pixspan’s software products accelerate and enhance Cloud and On-Premise workflows, offering unprecedented savings in time, storage and infrastructure costs.

Contacts

Media Contact

Global Results Communications for Pixspan



Lora Wilson or Valerie Christopherson



949-608-0276



pixspan@globalresultspr.com

Sales/Business Development at Pixspan: sales@pixspan.com.