PitchBook Named Best Workplace for 10th Year by Puget Sound Business Journal

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it was recognized as one of Washington’s Best Workplaces by Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) in the Extra Large category of businesses which employ more than 250 employees in Washington. Recipients are selected and ranked based on employee satisfaction surveys, which review benefit offerings, leadership transparency, workplace perks and more. As a winner for the 10th year, PitchBook placed 14th on the 2024 list.





“ I’m incredibly proud of being named a best workplace by PSBJ for the 10th year, a testament to the dedication of our entire global team,” said Rod Diefendorf, president and COO at PitchBook. “ We prioritize creating an environment where collaboration, innovation, and personal growth thrive. But it’s the people at PitchBook who make this company special, and I’m grateful to work with such a talented and committed group each day.”

The Best Workplaces award factors in 30 standard survey questions across categories including career growth and development, diversity and inclusion, engagement and more. Employers on the Best Places to Work lists are determined via a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, American City Business Journals’ national research program partner. Winners were honored during a ceremony at T-Mobile Park on August 29.

PitchBook has over 3,000 team members globally across offices in Seattle, New York, San Francisco, London and Singapore. Globally, PitchBook provides comprehensive coverage of the private and public markets on venture capital, private equity, leveraged loans, private credit, real estate, real assets, infrastructure, funds of funds, secondaries, co-investment, CLOs, and more. The PitchBook Platform seamlessly integrates data across all relevant financial metrics, providing an unparalleled view of fund performance, investments, market trends and empowers investment professionals to discover new opportunities, make well-informed decisions, and drive strategic success.

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence, and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity, and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits, and people. The company’s data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news, and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook operates globally with more than 3,000 team members. Its platform, data, and research serve over 100,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

