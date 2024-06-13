Pipedrive Taps Former Meta and Samsung Leadership for New CPO and CMO Roles

Appointment of Viktoria Ruubel and Sandrine Desbarbieux–Lloyd to lead the next phase of growth for the company

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Sandrine Desbarbieux-Lloyd as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Viktoria Ruubel as Chief Product Officer (CPO), further strengthening its executive leadership team.









“We are delighted to welcome Sandrine and Viktoria, whose extensive knowledge, skills, and experience will be invaluable in driving our growth and innovation. Sandrine’s expertise in driving profitable customer acquisition, revenue generation, and digital transformation will be instrumental in Pipedrive as we continue to expand our global presence. Viktoria’s deep expertise in product leadership and her success in launching and scaling products in new markets will be key in advancing our product strategy,” said Dominic Allon, CEO of Pipedrive. “With their combined leadership, we are well-positioned to deliver exceptional value to our customers and accelerate our growth trajectory.”

Viktoria Ruubel brings over 20 years of experience leading global products and teams at fast-growing scale-ups and tech innovators. Her career includes leadership roles at Meta, where she was a Director of Partnership for EMEA, as well as at Skype, Intuit, IPF Group, and other companies, where she contributed to their growth by leading product and partnerships teams, expanding product portfolios, and launching new markets. In her most recent role as Managing Director of Digital Identity at Veriff, Viktoria led new ventures to drive business growth and diversify revenue streams.

Sandrine Desbarbieux-Lloyd, a seasoned executive with 25 years of international market experience, joins Pipedrive from Meta, where she served as UK Group Director. Before Meta, she was European VP of Digital at Samsung, leading a multi-billion-pound sales and marketing business across 34 countries. At Samsung, she also established the center of excellence for machine learning applications in marketing. In addition, she has a distinguished career that includes leadership roles at Avis Budget Group, Tesco, Lacoste, Kurt Geiger, Hilton City Inn, and other major brands.

This news comes on the heels of the recently launched Pipedrive AI, a suite of GenAI-powered tools aimed at helping small businesses grow. Powered by OpenAI and internally developed AI software engines, the new suite of five tools seeks to take the manual work out of sales, simplify communication, and effortlessly close more deals, saving time, improving performance, and helping over 100,000 customers make smarter decisions for managing the sales workflow.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

