Pipedrive Report: AI Gives Sales Teams a Competitive Edge in Smart, Human-first Selling

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, today unveiled The evolving role of AI in sales workload management report, highlighting how artificial intelligence is reshaping sales roles and optimizing workload distribution. The findings reveal that AI is no longer just a tool for automation – it is a co-pilot for sales professionals, enhancing efficiency and helping them focus on high-value activities.

"AI is becoming the hardest-working assistant in sales, taking care of the repetitive administrative tasks that have long demanded valuable time from sales professionals – time that could be better spent building relationships, understanding customer needs, and closing deals," said Sean Evers, VP of Sales & Partner at Pipedrive. "The true power of AI lies in its ability to act as a force multiplier, not a replacement for human judgment. By automatically capturing and structuring data from sales calls, enriching lead information and keeping CRM records clean, AI removes friction from sales processes without disrupting the workflow."

"But let’s be honest, AI isn’t a magic solution that runs your sales cycle or closes deals for you. The top-performing sales professionals aren’t the ones relying on AI to handle every aspect of their process. They’re the ones using it strategically to offload time-consuming admin work, allowing them to focus on high-value activities like solving real customer problems and driving revenue. Sales will always be about human connections and AI is here to make those relationships more meaningful by giving sales teams the efficiency and focus they need to succeed," continued Evers.

Key findings include:

AI adoption is a must-have, not a nice-to-have. The survey shows that 80% of sales professionals are either using AI or plan to adopt it soon, a significant leap from early 2024 when only 35% had embraced AI-powered tools. This shift underscores the growing recognition that AI is essential for staying competitive in an increasingly data-driven industry.

The survey shows that 80% of sales professionals are either using AI or plan to adopt it soon, a significant leap from early 2024 when only 35% had embraced AI-powered tools. This shift underscores the growing recognition that AI is essential for staying competitive in an increasingly data-driven industry. AI as a co-pilot: shifting focus to quality over quantity. One of the most striking takeaways from the report is that AI users spend more time on strategic activities compared to non-users. While traditional sales workflows often emphasize increasing outreach volume, AI adoption is shifting the focus to efficiency and effectiveness.

One of the most striking takeaways from the report is that AI users spend more time on strategic activities compared to non-users. While traditional sales workflows often emphasize increasing outreach volume, AI adoption is shifting the focus to efficiency and effectiveness. Sales professionals are leveraging AI to optimize preparation, planning, and decision-making. Sales managers, in particular, are leading the way in AI adoption, using it to analyze team performance, forecast sales, and streamline administrative tasks.

Despite its growing adoption, AI usage is still higher among sales managers (41%) than among salespeople (31%), indicating a need for more accessible AI tools and tailored training programs. Organizations that invest in AI training will ensure that all team members, not just managers, benefit from its capabilities. Additionally, AI is redefining workload efficiency by enabling smarter delegation. The report finds that 60% of sales professionals prefer to delegate data entry and administrative work to AI, freeing up more time for customer engagement and revenue-generating activities.

Pipedrive’s The Evolving Role of AI in Sales Workload Management report reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to equipping businesses with data-driven insights and intelligent tools that fuel growth. As part of its recently revealed AI-first CRM vision, Pipedrive is committed to developing solutions that not only enhance efficiency and profitability but also adapt to the evolving dynamics of sales teams, ensuring they have the right technology to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Explore the whitepaper’s full findings here.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

Press contact:

press@pipedrive.com