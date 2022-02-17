Pipedrive Recognizes Top Partners for Outstanding Channel Program Achievements in 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced the winners of its inaugural Pipedrive Partner Awards. The recognition honors top performance across Pipedrive’s global partner ecosystem.

Based on performance, including net new revenue and new paying customers, Pipedrive has selected 7 global and regional award winners:

“Growth in our solution provider business had a significant impact on the Pipedrive community in 2021. The Pipedrive Partner Awards are designed to recognize the hard work and dedication of our partners in their endeavors helping small and medium-sized businesses achieve business growth and revenue goals. We are delighted to congratulate all the winners and we look forward to continuing our growth alongside our solution providers in 2022 and beyond,” said Patrick Pahl, VP Channel Sales and Partnerships, Pipedrive.

Pipedrive’s partner ecosystem is built to support SMBs with software and services that help scale their businesses. With more than 500 partner organizations around the world, Pipedrive’s solution providers resell Pipedrive, consult, and implement software applications, technology infrastructure, and services that integrate, extend, and enhance Pipedrive’s core products.

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at nearly 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

