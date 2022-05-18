Pipedrive Launches a Unique Internship and Mentoring Program for Future Tech Leaders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and revenue management platform for small businesses, launches Summer School of Code, a unique internship and mentoring program for future tech leaders. With a complete curriculum based on the Pipedrive tech stack, the program is designed for people with little to no experience in programming and with strong motivation to start a career in the tech industry.

According to Mykhailo Dorokhov, Engineering Learning & Development lead at Pipedrive, Summer School of Code is a unique learning experiment for people who have thought about a career in IT but have not had the chance to take fundamental steps to start it. “The main goal of the internship and mentoring program is to create an efficient and focused learning environment that provides participants with the opportunity to gain practical experience. Under the guidance and mentorship of two Pipedrive engineers, myself included, the participants have the chance to explore what software development is all about, get to know the latest practices of creating web applications, test the knowledge acquired hands-on, make mistakes throughout the process and continuously learn from them.

“As a global tech company, Pipedrive has ambitious development plans for the next few years. The main challenge as a growing company lies in the talent pool, especially in tech areas. Pipedrive Summer School of Code is a pilot program designed to encourage people to pursue learning software development and create a space where they can gain practical experience in the field. From my personal perspective, I see real beauty in transferring knowledge to other people, showing that one can handle what one thought was complicated. If our pilot succeeds, the next step is adopting and implementing the program in other Pipedrive offices as well,” said Dorokhov.

Pipedrive Summer School of Code starts in Pipedrive’s Tallinn, Estonia office in June 2022 and lasts for 3 months. Under the guidance of two mentors, Mykhailo Dorokhov and Zohaib Ahmed Butt, the participants will be learning programming basics, back-end and front-end development, how to use databases, project management and DevOps. In addition to learning the basics of software development, the internship and mentoring program enables participants to practice teamwork and collaboration, and solve problems as close to real work experience as possible. Pipedrive takes up to 10 participants and the program is paid. In addition to this program, Pipedrive continues with joint internships and collaboration projects with local universities.

More information about Pipedrive Summer School of Code: https://www.pipedrive.com/en/summer-school-of-code

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the U.S. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

