Pipedrive grabs a spot in G2’s Best Sales Products shortlist for 2024

Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, today announced it has been included in the shortlist for Best Sales Products of 2024 by G2, one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.





“At Pipedrive, we believe in empowering sales teams with the tools they need to be successful and grow. By having clear visibility into processes and performance, sales professionals can focus on what really matters, unlock new opportunities, make informed decisions, close more deals and ultimately, drive growth. We couldn’t be happier about this recognition, especially since the honor comes from our real customers. I believe it’s a testament to our innovation across the customer experience led by customer feedback and our team’s unwavering commitment to meeting the real-world needs of small businesses,” said Shaun Shirazian, CPO at Pipedrive.

“B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “As the world’s largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we’re proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters – authentic customer voice.”

Pipedrive has earned an overall rating of 4.2 (out of 5) on G2, praised for being a good partner in doing business (score 8.6 out of 10), workflow capability (8.1), contact & account management (8.5) and opportunity & pipeline management (8.5).

Reviewers appreciate Pipedrive’s ease of use and setup, allowing users to recognize the benefits quickly, but some noted system updates can lead to glitches

Reviewers like the product’s ability to manage deals and track progression

Reviewers value the product’s ability to manage inbound and outbound leads

G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Top Sales Product awards are earned by software products and companies that provide best-in-class customer service products and experiences for their customers. To qualify for the best of Sales software list, products must be listed under one or more of the Sales child categories. Sales software is leveraged by organizations to enhance their selling processes, reduce manual tasks, and better equip sales professionals. Sales software can be used to automate processes, optimize sales operations, enhance the identification and engagement of potential customers, and train and manage sales professionals.

To learn more, view G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

