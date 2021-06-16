Pipedrive Appoints Experienced Technology Industry Leader Dominic Allon as CEO

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the leading CRM platform for sales and marketing teams, today announced that experienced technology executive Dominic Allon will join the company as CEO effective August 2, 2021.





Allon will succeed the leadership of Sergei Anikin, CTO, and Michael Schrezenmaier, COO, who have been managing the company as Interim Co-CEOs for the past six months and who will remain in their CTO and COO positions going forward, partnering with Allon and the rest of the Pipedrive executive team to deliver growth and innovation at the company and for its customers.

Allon has a long and successful track record leading large, global organizations and driving business transformation and growth over his 26-year career. For the past three years, he has been Senior Vice President and General Manager for Intuit’s QuickBooks international business. While at Intuit, Allon has built a strong, customer focused team that has delivered significant customer and revenue growth. Prior to QuickBooks, Allon spent ten years at Google, including three years as the Managing Director of Google Hong Kong, as well as seven years on Google UK’s leadership team.

Allon’s appointment comes as Pipedrive continues a strong run of company growth and product innovation to help meet the needs of today’s sales environment. “I have tremendous respect for what the Pipedrive team has achieved, and I am thrilled to take the helm at an exciting time for the company as it gears up for continued growth and development,” said Allon. “In speaking with the team, I have already come to admire Pipedrive’s people-first culture. I’m looking forward to helping everyone at Pipedrive unlock their full potential, while ensuring that we continue to offer a high-quality product to our customers and never stand still when it comes to building and improving our solutions.”

“With his experience in senior roles at companies like Intuit and Google, Dominic is an excellent fit for Pipedrive, and we have full confidence that the company will continue to grow under his leadership,” said Betty Hung, Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners, majority investors in Pipedrive since November 2020. “Pipedrive has pioneered a platform that is truly built from the perspective of its sales and marketing customers, and has a tremendous growth opportunity as small- and medium-sized businesses around the world continue to adopt digital solutions. I’m excited to see what Dominic and the team achieve.”

Allon holds an MBA from Imperial College London and a BA from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne. He has also completed Harvard Business School’s Executive Agility program.

