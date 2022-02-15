Home Business Wire Pioneer Metal Finishing Achieves ISO 13485 Medical Device Certification
GREEN BAY, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC (“Pioneer”), is pleased to announce the ISO 13485 certification of its Medical Center of Excellence facility in South Bend, IN.

“This marks a pivotal milestone in our commitment to support and grow our medical device customer base by investing in key quality management systems like ISO,” said Stephen Smith, CEO of Pioneer. “Combined with significant investments in our team, facilities and equipment, Pioneer is well-positioned to provide our medical device customers with optimal solutions.” He added, “We’re thrilled to expand our capabilities in this important market.”

ISO 13485 certification is a critical element of Pioneer’s long-term plan to develop a Medical Center of Excellence, focused on the optimization of surface engineering applications, to provide industry-specific solutions. Pioneer’s primary focus is the application of sterilization-resilient aluminum anodizing and high-performance wear and lubricity surfaces.

Corey Strege, Pioneer’s Medical Device Leader and CCO, noted, “Completing ISO 13485 certification and other investments in processing equipment and production automation are essential improvements for our medical device customers. We’re now able to provide solutions that align perfectly with unique FDA requirements for controlling ‘special processes’ associated with surface finishes.” Strege added this is vital to Pioneer’s customer value proposition: optimizing clinical performance while reducing risks associated with surface finishes.

About Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC

Pioneer is an Aterian Investment Partners company headquartered in Green Bay, WI, specializing in providing mission-critical metal surface engineering services to customers across a range of industries including medical, semiconductor manufacturing, structural automotive, industrial equipment, aerospace & defense and more. Pioneer, with locations in seven U.S. states and Mexico, has been serving customers for more than 75 years, offering a range of processes including anodizing, plating, adhesive & coating applications. Pioneer’s strategic R&D support helps customers develop new coating solutions designed to solve specific performance challenges.

For more information, please visit www.pioneermetal.com.

Warren Djerf (for Pioneer) (952) 920-3908 or

warren@brookcomm.net

