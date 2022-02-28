Home Business Wire Pinterest to participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Ben Silbermann, CEO and Co-Founder and Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 9, 2022 at 3:35 pm PT (6:35 pm ET).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. It’s a visual discovery engine where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved more than 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding your next vacation spot. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

