Pinterest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results, Delivers 14% Revenue Growth and Record Users

Q4 Revenue of $1,319 million, an increase of 14% on a reported and 13% on a constant currency basis

All-time high of 619 million global monthly active users, an increase of 12%

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Revenue was $1,319 million for Q4 and $4,222 million for 2025, growing 14% and 16%, respectively, year over year. On a constant currency basis, revenue would have grown 13% and 15%, respectively, year over year.

Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased 12% year over year to 619 million.

GAAP net income was $277 million for Q4 and $417 million for 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $542 million and $1,270 million for Q4 and 2025, respectively.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $391 million for Q4 and $1,284 million for 2025. Free cash flow was $380 million for Q4 and $1,252 million for 2025.

“We delivered a record $4.2 billion in revenue in 2025, up 16% year-over-year, and reached 619 million monthly active users, up 12%,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest. “Users are at all-time highs and overall engagement continues to grow, with more than 80 billion monthly searches on our platform as we continue to deliver strong innovation in visual search using AI. As we navigate a dynamic environment, we’re laser-focused on execution and transforming our sales and go-to-market efforts so monetization better reflects the valuable commercial intent we see on Pinterest. We’re confident these important changes will make us a stronger company and position us to realize the long-term opportunity ahead.”

Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended

December 31, % Change 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,319,347 $ 1,154,130 14 % $ 4,221,767 $ 3,646,166 16 % Constant currency % growth(1)(2) 13 % 15 % Net income $ 277,070 $ 1,847,475 (85 )% $ 416,855 $ 1,862,106 (78 )% Net income margin 21 % 160 % 10 % 51 % Non-GAAP net income(2) $ 450,516 $ 385,575 17 % $ 1,101,272 $ 900,958 22 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 541,500 $ 470,943 15 % $ 1,269,976 $ 1,032,315 23 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 41 % 41 % 30 % 28 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 391,213 $ 253,995 54 % $ 1,284,264 $ 964,594 33 % Free cash flow(2) $ 380,368 $ 250,202 52 % $ 1,251,889 $ 939,988 33 %

_________________ (1) On a constant currency basis, revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 was $1,305.9 million and $4,205.3 million, respectively, due to favorable impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates of $13.5 million and $16.5 million, respectively. (2) For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "―About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

Q4 and Full Year 2025 Other Highlights

The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and average revenue per user (ARPU) based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended

December 31, % Change 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue - Global $ 1,319 $ 1,154 14 % $ 4,222 $ 3,646 16 % Revenue - U.S. and Canada $ 979 $ 900 9 % $ 3,173 $ 2,884 10 % Revenue - Europe $ 245 $ 196 25 % $ 775 $ 593 31 % Revenue - Rest of World $ 96 $ 58 64 % $ 274 $ 169 62 % MAUs - Global 619 553 12 % 619 553 12 % MAUs - U.S. and Canada 105 101 4 % 105 101 4 % MAUs - Europe 158 145 9 % 158 145 9 % MAUs - Rest of World 356 307 16 % 356 307 16 % ARPU - Global $ 2.16 $ 2.12 2 % $ 7.21 $ 6.94 4 % ARPU - U.S. and Canada $ 9.41 $ 9.00 4 % $ 30.84 $ 29.15 6 % ARPU - Europe $ 1.59 $ 1.38 15 % $ 5.12 $ 4.24 21 % ARPU - Rest of World $ 0.27 $ 0.19 42 % $ 0.83 $ 0.59 40 %

Guidance

For Q1 2026, we expect revenue to be in the range of $951 million to $971 million, representing 11% - 14% growth year over year. Our guidance assumes the impact of foreign exchange to be approximately 3 points of tailwind, based on current spot rates. We expect Q1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA* to be in the range of $166 million to $186 million.

We intend to provide further details on our outlook during the conference call.

____________________ *We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalent for forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense and income taxes. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often characterized by the use of words such as "believes," "estimates," "expect," "projects," "may," "will," "can," "intends," "plans," "targets," "forecasts," "anticipates," "looking ahead," "long-term" or and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from historical results or any future results, performance or achievements expressed, suggested or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements about: general economic uncertainty in global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth, including inflation, stress in the banking industry, foreign exchange fluctuations and supply-chain issues; the effect of general economic and political conditions; our financial performance, including revenue, cost and expenses and cash flows; our ability to attract, retain and recover users and maintain and grow their level of engagement; our ability to provide content that is useful and relevant to users' personal taste and interests; our ability to develop successful new products or improve existing ones; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; potential harm caused by compromises in security, including our cybersecurity protections and resources and costs required to prevent, detect and remediate potential security breaches; potential harm caused by changes in online application stores or internet search engines' methodologies, particularly search engine optimization methodologies and policies; discontinuation, disruptions or outages in third-party single sign-on access; our ability to compete effectively in our industry; our ability to scale our business, including our monetization efforts; our ability to attract and retain advertisers and scale our revenue model; our ability to attract and retain creators and publishers that create relevant and engaging content; our ability to develop effective products and tools for advertisers, including measurement tools; our ability to expand and monetize our platform internationally; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our business; our ability to continue to use and develop artificial intelligence ("AI") as well as managing the challenges and risks posed by AI; our ability to successfully manage our flexible work model with a more distributed workforce; our ability to sustain profitability; decisions that reduce short-term revenue or profitability or do not produce the long-term benefits we expect; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to raise additional capital on favorable terms or at all; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and other investments; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to receive, process, store, use and share data, and compliance with laws and regulations related to data privacy and content; current or potential litigation and regulatory actions involving us; our ability to comply with modified or new laws and regulations applying to our business, and potential harm to our business as a result of those laws and regulations; real or perceived inaccuracies in metrics related to our business; disruption of, degradation in or interference with our use of Amazon Web Services and our infrastructure; our ability to implement our restructuring plan effectively; and our ability to attract and retain personnel. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which is available on our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the earnings materials is as of February 12, 2026. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, constant currency revenue and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation, interest income (expense), net, other income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and certain other non-recurring or non-cash items impacting net income (loss) that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative) and non-GAAP net income exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation, legal settlement expense and non-cash charitable contributions. In addition to these exclusions, we also subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We calculate the non-GAAP income tax provision using a fixed long-term projected tax rate in order to provide better consistency across reporting periods. The fixed long-term projected tax rate uses a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of our non-GAAP adjustments and eliminates the effects of items that can vary in size and frequency. For 2024 and 2025, we used a long-term projected tax rate of 20%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including significant changes in the geographic earnings mix or changes in tax laws and regulations. We re-evaluate this long-term rate on an annual basis or if any significant events that may materially affect this long-term rate occur. Non-GAAP income from operations is calculated by subtracting non-GAAP costs and expenses from revenue. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We calculate constant currency revenue by translating our current period revenue using the corresponding prior period’s monthly exchange rates for currencies other than the U.S. dollar. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe these measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses they exclude. We also believe these measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist potential investors in seeing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures rather than the nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, Adjusted EBITDA excludes: (i) certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets, although these assets may have to be replaced in the future and (ii) share-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to share-based compensation, which have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses and an important part of our compensation strategy. In addition, constant currency revenue excludes the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which have an actual effect on our operating results, and free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments arising from purchases of property and equipment.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

Limitation of key metrics and other data

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our MAUs and ARPU, are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define an MAU as an authenticated Pinterest user who visits our website, opens our mobile application or interacts with Pinterest through one of our browser or site extensions, such as the Save button, at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement. The number of MAUs does not include Shuffles users unless they would otherwise qualify as MAUs. Unless otherwise indicated, we present MAUs based on the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period. We measure monetization of our platform through our ARPU metric. We define ARPU as our total revenue in a given geography during a period divided by the average of the number of MAUs in that geography during the period. We calculate average MAUs based on the average of the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period and the last day prior to the beginning of the current period. We calculate ARPU by geography based on our estimate of the geography in which revenue-generating activities occur. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that MAUs and ARPU best reflect our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 969,342 $ 1,136,460 Marketable securities 1,497,811 1,376,409 Accounts receivable, net 997,849 893,403 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90,735 78,435 Total current assets 3,555,737 3,484,707 Property and equipment, net 66,451 45,624 Operating lease right-of-use assets 150,399 85,867 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 106,310 110,103 Deferred tax assets 1,592,153 1,602,539 Other assets 21,082 13,820 Total assets $ 5,492,132 $ 5,342,660 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 129,810 $ 84,026 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 335,663 314,107 Total current liabilities 465,473 398,133 Operating lease liabilities 220,581 151,364 Other liabilities 60,840 42,009 Total liabilities 746,894 591,506 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 6,666,667 shares authorized, 584,866 and 593,462 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,333,333 shares authorized, 79,680 and 82,471 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 4,612,205 5,039,439 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,333 (130 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 128,693 (288,162 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,745,238 4,751,154 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,492,132 $ 5,342,660

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 1,319,347 $ 1,154,130 $ 4,221,767 $ 3,646,166 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 226,917 196,955 841,521 750,355 Research and development 364,905 320,773 1,427,447 1,240,564 Sales and marketing 303,031 271,096 1,166,705 1,011,772 General and administrative 123,320 103,716 466,211 463,658 Total costs and expenses 1,018,173 892,540 3,901,884 3,466,349 Income from operations 301,174 261,590 319,883 179,817 Interest income (expense), net 26,642 28,580 110,493 127,003 Other income (expense), net (109 ) (13,330 ) 15,514 (19,215 ) Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 327,707 276,840 445,890 287,605 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 50,637 (1,570,635 ) 29,035 (1,574,501 ) Net income $ 277,070 $ 1,847,475 $ 416,855 $ 1,862,106 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 2.74 $ 0.62 $ 2.74 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 2.68 $ 0.61 $ 2.67 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 667,692 674,880 674,706 678,831 Diluted 677,418 688,226 687,771 698,376

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 277,070 $ 1,847,475 $ 416,855 $ 1,862,106 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,008 6,064 25,151 21,266 Share-based compensation 230,667 198,913 880,463 765,795 Deferred income taxes 46,746 (1,596,467 ) 10,468 (1,600,434 ) Non-cash charitable contributions — — 13,495 — Net amortization of investment premium and discount (4,456 ) (7,893 ) (18,092 ) (29,017 ) Other (2,597 ) (2,544 ) 7,848 2,320 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (198,971 ) (217,395 ) (104,398 ) (128,946 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,468 32,776 (3,502 ) (17,187 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,075 8,350 30,895 32,711 Accounts payable 35,291 (6,105 ) 42,902 3,828 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,149 ) 2,016 15,359 91,632 Operating lease liabilities (6,939 ) (11,195 ) (33,180 ) (39,480 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 391,213 253,995 1,284,264 964,594 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (10,845 ) (3,793 ) (32,375 ) (24,606 ) Purchases of marketable securities (332,498 ) (313,456 ) (1,566,944 ) (1,510,013 ) Sales of marketable securities 8,827 12,322 31,475 22,040 Maturities of marketable securities 368,241 336,718 1,433,362 1,291,562 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 33,725 31,791 (134,482 ) (221,017 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net — 1,867 8,053 22,133 Repurchases of Class A common stock (502,000 ) (100,198 ) (927,013 ) (600,198 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on release of restricted stock units and restricted stock awards (84,722 ) (84,735 ) (398,982 ) (390,254 ) Net cash used in financing activities (586,722 ) (183,066 ) (1,317,942 ) (968,319 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (54 ) (1,901 ) 2,301 (2,569 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (161,838 ) 100,819 (165,859 ) (227,311 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,137,200 1,040,402 1,141,221 1,368,532 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 975,362 $ 1,141,221 $ 975,362 $ 1,141,221

