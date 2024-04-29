Pinson Powered by GoNetspeed’s 100% Fiber Internet, Service Installation Commences

PINSON, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the City of Pinson is now powered by 100% fiber internet. GoNetspeed’s fully funded $1 million investment in Pinson will provide more than 1,000 residents and businesses with the opportunity to experience fast, reliable internet and voice service for their home or business, without the use of taxpayer dollars.





“As customers are connected in Pinson, many throughout the community will now experience the life-changing impact of a future-proof network,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO. “We are thrilled to provide Pinson, and many other communities throughout Alabama, with the ability to thrive with quality internet access, provider choice, and internet that will grow with the ever-changing needs of the city.”

Fiber optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet, Pinson will be powered by faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online. Residents and businesses interested in GoNetspeed services may visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest and receive construction updates.

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout our service area have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Blountsville, Brindlee Mountain, Clay, Hopper and Morgan City have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many other Alabama communities that are well on their way to having access to service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Alabama. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 150 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

