Pinpoint Predictive Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BehavioralEconomics–Pinpoint Predictive, which provides Property and Casualty insurers with a top-of-funnel, deep-learning-powered loss predictions and risk scores, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. This is an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.

“Guidewire has a great reputation, and we are thrilled to align ourselves with a forward-thinking leader in the insurance sector that recognizes the impact that insurtechs can bring,” said Scott Ham, CEO of Pinpoint. “Being able to work with and strategize with experts such as those leaders and Guidewire is a huge step in this period of rapid growth for Pinpoint.”

Pinpoint uses deep-learning AI at scale to significantly improve loss ratios. By providing loss predictions and specific risk behavior scores even before an application is submitted, Pinpoint is enabling insurers to focus their acquisition, renewal, and book-roll processes on the customers who will best benefit the entire book of business.

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to, and advocates for, the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pinpoint to Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguard program,” said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist, Guidewire. “Pinpoint is a great addition to our existing Insurtech Vanguards who are bringing innovative solutions to the P&C industry, and we are excited to see what will come of this newest collaboration.”

About Pinpoint Predictive

Pinpoint Predictive provides Property and Casualty insurance unmatched risk selection at the beginning of the customer journey. Pinpoint’s deep learning-powered platform has revealed $100s of millions in bottom-line value for insurers by identifying unpriceable risks like individual loss cost, litigation, SIU referral, cancellation, and premium leakage earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Pinpoint provides the largest and fastest improvements to loss ratios in the P&C ecosystem, generating immediately deployable predictions within a week.

